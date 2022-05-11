SANDF will fly the flag at Mpumalanga Presidential Imbizo

On Friday 20 May, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Mpumalanga town Carolina for his third Presidential Imbizo of the year and, as with the previous pair, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will again fly the flag by way of an equipment and personnel display.

This was confirmed to defenceWeb by the SANDF’s Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC). “The SANDF will participate in the third Presidential Imbizo in Carolina and preparations are currently underway. Prime mission equipment will be available,” is the official line with no answers to other questions.

defenceWeb asked, among others, which services, formations, units/regiments will be part of the Carolina display at the Silobela Stadium and from which budget allocation funds are drawn to cover costs.

Logistics in terms of movement of equipment and personnel as well as housing and feeding, according to a retired SA Army lieutenant colonel, preferring anonymity, “use money”. During his time in uniform events of this type were seen as training, particularly for logistics planning and movement of troops and material with funds drawn from training budgets.

This publication was also not answered when it asked whether the national defence force would have a presence at the remaining six Presidential Imbizos Cyril Ramaphosa indicated in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) would take place this year.







The Mpumalanga event follows Mafikeng in North West on 12 March and Bloemfontein/Mangaung in Free State on 8 and 9 April.