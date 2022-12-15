SANDF tent order done in record time

Pretoria-based Redeployable Camp Systems South Africa (RCSSA), part of the KwaZulu-Natal headquartered Canvas & Tent group, beat the odds to deliver on an urgent SA National Defence Force (SANDF) order in record time.

The company was tasked to rapidly supply the SANDF with tents for its border protection duties under Operation Corona. It provided 270 tents across 19 military bases on land borders, including those with Lesotho and Eswatini.

RCSSA group sales manager Martin Bester said the company managed to execute the order in weeks, over a period that included a year-end.

“We delivered 100 Warrior tents measuring 10 x 5 m and a further 44 five metre square Warrior tents. Apart from these and other deliveries, RCSSA repaired tents at bases as stipulated in the contract.”

For this massive and urgent undertaking, the company utilised 42 ten-ton trucks that drove a combined 33 000 km throughout South Africa in a short space of time.

“We executed this contract in the specified timeframe and to the satisfaction of the SANDF. Warrior tents, often referred to as ‘Weatherhaven tents’ by the SANDF, house up to ten soldiers. Some tents are destined for other purposes, including offices.”







The R35 million contract also entailed repairs to tented accommodation in place in border areas over 14 years.