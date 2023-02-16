SANDF soldiers recover more stolen vehicles

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on Operation Corona border protection duty have recovered more stolen vehicles that thieves were attempting to smuggle out of South Africa.

Captain Moses Semono reports for the SANDF that members of 1 South African Tank Regiment deployed in Limpopo Province were recently busy with waylay operations in the Madimbo Area of Responsibility when they saw a vehicle approaching their position. When ordered to stop, the driver tried to escape, causing soldiers to shoot a rear tyre to bring the vehicle to a halt.

Although the driver escaped into the night, the vehicle, a Toyota Prado, was recovered and handed over to the South African Police Services (SAPS). It is valued at R1.2 million.

In Musina, during joint operation with the SAPS, soldiers impounded a Scania Truck worth R800 000 that had been confirmed stolen. “The driver was immediately arrested and will appear in the Musina Magistrates Court,” Semono reported.

During the same operation, two suspects were arrested for the possession of dagga. Soldiers also arrested more than 80 undocumented persons.

The SANDF has 15 units deployed to execute border safeguarding in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal, Free State, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and North West Provinces, in an endeavour to safeguard and maintain the integrity of the country’s borderline.







During the last three quarters of the current financial year, soldiers have recovered 43 weapons, apprehended 13 165 illegal immigrants, arrested 549 criminals, recovered 144 stolen vehicles, confiscated 3 182 kg of dagga, recovered 1 871 livestock, and confiscated R30.5 million worth of contraband goods, the Department of Defence revealed in a report on its quarterly performance for the 2022/23 financial year.