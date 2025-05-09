SANDF soldiers nab thieves targeting vehicles outside military facilities

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have apprehended five suspected car thieves who were targeting civilian vehicles outside military facilities in Centurion.

The suspects were caught using the vicinity of Tek Base as a sanctuary for their illegal operations, the SANDF said in a statement on Friday.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media this week show the topless suspects lying on the ground as they are questioned by soldiers after being caught. “This is what we do, we steal cars,” one of the thieves is heard saying.

Giving context, the SANDF said that on Sunday 4 May, vigilant members of Tek Base acted promptly on intelligence and reports from military police personnel. A white Toyota Fortuner suspected to be stolen, was discovered near the Engineering Formation.

“The prompt intervention by the members of Tek Base along with the coordination between SAPS and the Military Police, led to the arrest of five males,” according to Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala, Director Defence Corporate Communication.

The suspects were also found in possession of a second vehicle, a white Kia with falsified license discs, raising further suspicions of an organised stolen vehicle syndicate.

The suspects were identified as residents of Mamelodi and were placed under arrest by SAPS Lyttelton. The vehicles in question were impounded for further forensic investigation.

“The soldiers who attended and managed the scene with professionalism and bravery are a true embodiment of the SANDF discipline and duty calling,” the SANDF said. “Our bases are sanctuaries of national security not safe harbors for criminals,” it warned.

Soldiers regularly confiscate stolen vehicles, but usually those destined for neighbouring countries, particularly Mozambique and Zimbabwe, while on Operation Corona border protection duty.

Last month, for example, soldiers recovered stolen vehicles valued at R3.1 million on South Africa’s borders. Recoveries were up in March, totalling nearly R7 million, versus the R653 488 worth of vehicles reported recovered for February.