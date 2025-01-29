SAAF criticised for holding golf day amid DRC crisis

Senior members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are facing a backlash for holding a South African Air Force (SAAF) golf day at Copperleaf Golf Estate in Centurion while soldiers fight for their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Photos emerged of the Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, and the Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, on Tuesday playing golf with members of the South African defence industry as part of SAAF birthday celebrations. South African Air Force BK 117 and Super Lynx helicopters were also seen at the golf course.

Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review, said “this is despicable and indefensible. Both should be relieved of their posts for holding a golf day while SANDF troops were engaged in heavy fighting with serious casualties and in desperate need of support from SA. How tone deaf and uncaring must you be to go ahead with this?”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) Carl Niehaus said the participation of SANDF senior leadership at the golf day “can hardly get more callous and heartless,” and called for their immediate resignation.

Chris Hattingh, Democratic Alliance (DA) Spokesperson on Defence & Military Veterans, said the golf day to celebrate Air Force Week as well as a planned Air Force Ball and Prestige Day on Friday “is the height of disrespect. The South African Air Force is part of our broader military, which is currently under attack in the DRC. While our soldiers are risking their lives in a foreign conflict, senior officers are celebrating and enjoying festivities. High-ranking officers reportedly even travelled to the event in Air Force transport.”

The DA called for the immediate suspension of Armed Forces Day, due to be commemorated on 21 February, and Air Force Day celebrations in light of the tragedy the military is enduring.

“This is not a time for celebration—this is a time for mourning, reflection, and, most importantly, accountability. The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities,” Hattingh said.

“The government’s failure to act shows a stark disregard for the lives of our soldiers. The lack of leadership and the refusal to offer any transparency about what is happening in the DRC speaks volumes,” he added.

Thirteen South African soldiers have been killed in the DRC, and the fate of many others is still unknown.

The South African Air Force on Wednesday announced that the Prestige Evening, scheduled for 30 January, and the Air Force parade on 31 January, have been postponed “due to the ongoing involvement of the military in the current situation in the DRC. Given the circumstances, we have rescheduled the event for a later date in June.”