SANDF setting up dedicated disaster response unit

As natural disasters are becoming the ‘new normal’ due to climate change, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is looking to establish a dedicated disaster response unit, as it is regularly called on to assist with floods, fires and other events.

The Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, said that the military is looking at redoing its force design and establishing a disaster management unit to respond to disasters. This would have dedicated resources, as the SANDF cannot keep using collateral assets for disaster management.

He explained that up until now the SANDF has been responding in an ad hoc way to disasters and using military equipment that should be dedicated to warfighting, but with a dedicated disaster response unit, the SANDF won’t have to decide whether to allocate assets to war or disaster relief.

Maphwanya was speaking on board the frigate SAS Mendi in Richards Bay on Tuesday during a media briefing ahead of Armed Forces Day next week. He reminded those in attendance that the SANDF uses all assets available to respond to disasters as soon as the President gives the order, and is currently assisting flood victims in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with planning underway with local disaster management authorities to provide support following the state of disaster declared in response to widespread flooding in seven provinces.

The SANDF Chief added that the defence force is contributing to the state of disaster declared over the electricity crisis by safeguarding power stations to prevent pilfering and subversion. Maphwanya also said the SANDF is placing engineers at some power stations to rehabilitate them.







Touching on the issue of budget cuts, Maphwanya said these have hit the SANDF hard, but “being the SANDF we continue to provide what is expected by the people of South Africa despite budget cuts. With or without budget cuts, the people of South Africa expect to be defended.”