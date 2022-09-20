SANDF putting best foot forward at AAD

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will be one of the largest exhibitors at this year’s Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) with all four services as well as support divisions and sections ranging from the Chaplain Service through to Logistics Division, Military Police and Special Forces putting both best foot and equipment forward.

In addition to seeing what services such as the SA Air Force (SAAF), SA Army, SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) and SA Navy (SAN) use to execute the various taskings given them by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet, there will also be extensive defence career guidance available for prospective airmen and women, medical corpsmen and women, sailors and soldiers. The people to speak with are human resource practitioners in the Human Resource component of the Human Resource Division of the Department of Defence (DoD) under the leadership of Vice Admiral Asiel Kubu. They are “armed” with knowledge and information on recruitment across the SANDF, from services to support.

Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof is over 600 km from the nearest SAN presence at Naval Station Durban but this has not deterred the maritime service from putting on a comprehensive display of what constitutes naval power, obviously with the exception of ships.

Along with aircraft from the SAAF fleet and SAAF Museum taking part in the weekend airshow, the airborne service will showcase important constituent components enabling it to protect and defence South African airspace. These include radar installations and intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities.







The largest service of the SANDF – its landward force – will display infantry, paratrooping, artillery, armour and military engineering equipment and skills. Army elements will be in action during so-called “mini-war” demonstrations as well as vehicle skills displays and parachuting.