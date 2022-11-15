SANDF “operational prowess” not in dispute – Maphwanya

South Africa’s senior soldier – SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya – maintains those he commands “again proved their operational prowess” on land, sea, in the air and with medical support in his first introduction to a Department of Defence (DoD) annual report.

He succeeded Solly Shoke when named CSANDF by Commander-in-Chief President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2021.

This prowess was deployed in support of government’s support for peace, security and stability in the Southern African region and the continent and is illustrated externally by two operations and a number of internal ones.

One external operation (Mistral) is the United Nations (UN) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where South African soldiers are an integral component of MONUSCO’s Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), currently the only UN peacekeeping mission with an offensive mandate. The second is Operation Vikela in Mozambique where South Africa, along with other Southern African Development Community (SADC) troop contributing countries and Rwanda, is assisting Mozambique in efforts to dislodge Islamic terrorists from its Cabo Delgado province.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise in August revealed that continental deployments are costing the SANDF R1.9 billion, with the SADC Mission in Mozambique deployment costing R1.09 billion, and the other continental deployments costing R849 million.

The FIB is currently deployed in the eastern region of the DRC in support of the DRC’s armed forces to protect civilians against militant adversaries, and FIB elements and Quick Reaction Forces are in Goma. The SA Air Force has a Composite Helicopter Unit deployed to support Monusco.

Another task given the national defence force by government in the 2021/22 financial year is border and territorial integrity under the Operation Corona banner. Here companies from15 SA Army regular and Reserve Force units “curb illegal migration, cross-border trade, weapons, livestock, vehicle theft and contraband goods among others”.

On humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Maphwanya writes the SANDF provided support in South Africa and neighbouring countries. The SANDF, by way of the SA Army’s Engineer Formation, executed the mandate to support the people of South Africa through construction of low-cost bridges in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.







Without going into any detail Maphwanya notes “the SANDF must gradually put together equipment and personnel required for the Rapid Reaction Force to react swiftly against any internal threats”.