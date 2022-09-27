SANDF four apparently part of R273 million plus PPE swindle

The first court appearance of four SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel in connection with personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud and corruption to the tune of over R273 million is good, but only the tip of the iceberg, a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentarian opines.

Kobus Marais, shadow minister for Thandi Modise’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans (MoDMV) said: “Of course it’s important to prosecute those caught and charged” in reference to the four posted at the Department of Defence (DoD) central procurement service centre.

Speaking exclusively to defenceWeb, he said: “It’s just as important to hold the superiors [of those arrested] accountable as well as others further up in the supply chain and financial department who processed the payments”.

“It seldom happens that perpetrators such as those who appeared in a Military Court last week act on own initiative. In my experience they are what could be termed ‘a gatekeeping line’ between the actual transgression and those ordering or initiating the transgressions.

“For too long senior staff and top management have escaped at the expense of those serving below them,” he said.

The four arrests come in the wake of what the senior communicator in the DoD said was a “lengthy” investigation by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

The SIU released its own statement on the investigation and arrests indicating irregularly awarded PPE contracts totalling R273 500 000 to five companies.

“Evidence from the SIU probe shows the list of service providers was predetermined and some PPE items were delivered before approval, thus deviating from normal supply chain management processes. The investigation further revealed the SANDF procurement process for PPE related items was not fair, transparent, equitable, competitive, or cost effective and contravened sections of the Constitution,” the statement, attributable to SIU spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago, has it.

It lists the suspects as Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Peu, Captain Mbomolelo Tshikosi, Lieutenant Dimakatso Modise and Leading Seaman Suzen Jiane. The DoD statement had the suspects as a lieutenant colonel, two captains and the SA Navy (SAN) non-commissioned officer.







There was – at the time of publishing – no indication from the DoD of when the four suspects would again appear in court or if they are in custody, out on own recognizances or bail.