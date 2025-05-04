SANDF denies SAMIDRC mission was a failure as withdrawal begins

The Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, has said the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) was not a failure as it contributed to peace efforts in the Central African nation.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday to give an update on the SAMIDRC withdrawal from the DRC, Maphwanya was asked if SAMIDRC was a success. “The objective was primarily to ensure there is peace and stability…and where there is mediation and political engagement… Yes indeed we see SAMIDRC as having contributed to that effort…that is leading to peace. Peace is our final objective.”

All three SAMIDRC troop contributing countries (TCCs) – South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania – are withdrawing troops and equipment from the DRC following the termination of the SAMIDRC mandate as announced at a 13 March SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

“This announcement follows extensive regional diplomatic engagements, high-level consultations with several role players, and the progress in peace efforts within the eastern DRC,” Defence Minister Angie Motshekga told the media. “Significant bilateral and multilateral meetings took place between the DRC government and regional actors, culminating in a peace agreement signed between the government of the DRC and representatives of the M23 movement. This agreement, brokered with the support of SADC, the African Union, and the East African Community, includes commitments to cease hostilities, disarmament, reintegration of former combatants, and the protection of civilians.”

Motshekga said the phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC forces “marks a new chapter in our regional peacekeeping efforts. This reflects confidence in the DRC’s quest to manage its internal security challenges with reduced external military presence, supported by ongoing diplomatic and development partnerships.”

Maphwanya told journalists that “we cannot shoot our way to peace…mediation needs to take the lead.” He explained that the withdrawal must be seen in the context of political efforts to see peace and stability. “This withdrawal is not an accidental withdrawal. We are withdrawing with pride to say there is an element of peace,” with an agreement between the M23 and DRC government.

Speaking in reaction to Sunday’s media briefing, defence expert Dean Wingrin noted that, “When M23 captured the city of Goma and nearby Sake, which is the headquarters of the SADC DRC mission, and then subsequently a week or so later the capital of South Kivu province as well, the SADC soldiers were pretty much hostage…I don’t think the SADC regional heads had very much choice in their meeting on the 13th of March to terminate the mission,” as the mission was to contain the M23. However, the SAMIDRC mission was under-resourced, and insufficiently capacitated, he added, with far fewer troops sent than were required.

Wingrin pointed out that the DRC government refused to negotiate with Rwandan backed AFC/M23 rebels until after they took Goma and Bukavu. “From then on, SAMIDRC were spectators and the Qatar negotiations led to the current tentative ceasefire. The SAMIDRC mission failed,” he said.

Withdrawal begins

SAMIDRC troops last week began packing up their bases in Sake and Goma and moving by road through Rwanda to a staging area in Tanzania. “This movement started on the 29th with 13 trucks. An advanced team with 57 members is at the forward base preparing for our soldiers. Today a second batch will be going and movement will be completed by end of this month,” Maphwanya explained.

The General said that SAMIDRC “is not leaving even a pin behind in the eastern DRC,” with South African troops to return from Tanzania by air, and equipment to follow by sea.

Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Siphiwe Lucky Sangweni, said the first SANDF element arrived in Tanzania on 30 April. The journey took longer than expected due to the poor condition of the roads and vehicles breaking down. Once the first troops arrive back in South Africa, they will be demobilised in Bloemfontein. Equipment sent via ship will arrive in Durban.

As Goma Airport is under M23 control, troops and equipment have to exit through Rwanda, which backs the M23 rebels. According to Wingrin, “the last thing the South Africans and SADC leaders wanted…is the optics of SADC troops having to drive through Rwanda, escorted by the Rwandan Defence Force in order to get to…northern Tanzania.” As the SA Navy’s support ship SAS Drakensberg is non-operational, the SANDF will probably charter a vessel to move equipment, Wingrin added.

Withdrawal does not mean peace efforts are stopping

“The withdrawal is not taking away from our responsibility for peace building in the DRC,” Maphwanya said, with the SADC and other entities continuing to seek peace in the central African nation. “Our withdrawal is not abandoning the people of the DRC.”

The General emphasised that South Africa still has troops and equipment in the DRC with the United Nations’ Monusco mission, and they will remain. “The withdrawal of SAMIDRC is not the end of our involvement in peace building in the DRC,” he said. “Long lasting peace in the DRC is what we’d like to see at the end of the day.”

Motshekga also touched on the financial implications of the SAMIDRC withdrawal, which is being orchestrated by all members of the SADC and not just the three troop contributing countries.

National Treasury in February allocated R4.9 billion to the Department of Defence (DoD) for the SANDF’s deployment to the DRC over the next three years, but Motsheka said, in response to a defenceWeb question, that if the money is unspent it goes back to Treasury.

All South African dead and wounded repatriated

The SANDF clarified that the bodies of all 14 soldiers who were killed in the battle for Goma in late January have been repatriated to South Africa and no other casualties have been suffered. All wounded in action and ill members have also returned home, and there are no other wounded personnel in the area.

Motshekga expressed her “deepest appreciation to the brave men and women of the SANDF” who served in “extremely challenging circumstances. Your contribution has helped lay the groundwork for peace in the region.”

SANDF able to deploy ‘wherever’

When asked if the SANDF still has the capability to deploy on international missions amid budget cuts and equipment shortfalls, Maphwanya said the SANDF is able to carry out at least three major missions at a time. “As of today if we are given an instruction we will be able to go wherever in the world. If we are told go to the moon we will make a plan,” he said. If the SANDF is told to go to the sun, it will investigate ways to do so, he added.

Addressing the “challenges” regarding equipment, Maphwanya said the defence force’s ‘Journey to Greatness’ took stock of what the SANDF has, and documented what is required. Based on the force the SANDF wants to build into the future, Commander in Chief President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated the defence budget needs to increase to 1.5% of GDP, Maphwanya said. It currently stands at .8% of GDP.