SANDF deaths in the DRC avoidable – ACDP

The deaths of nearly a dozen South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year were due to a lack of resources and support and were avoidable, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) maintains.

The ACDP’s Steve Swart, speaking during the defence budget vote debate on 15 July, said, “the ACDP would like to extend its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the brave SANDF soldiers who have died in action recently as part of the SADC peacekeeping mission to the DRC. They have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The question, however, that we need to ask ourselves is whether these deaths were avoidable. And it is a resounding yes, when you look at the R50 billion shortfall.

“Our deployed soldiers deserve the highest levels of support to carry out their duties and return safely and these deaths have highlighted the deadly consequences of inadequate resources and support, with military experts making it abundantly clear there is a dire need for improved air support, medical facilities, logistical capabilities and combat support including crucial radar defence systems.”

Swart said it is time for decisive action to ensure that South African troops are equipped with the tools that they need to succeed and survive in their mission – or they should be brought home.

“National treasury has indeed blundered in cutting the budget and expecting the defence force to fulfil the same mandate. We as MPs have blundered. We are complicit for we appropriate the budget. The soldiers who are deployed are not able to ask the questions. They are not able to make decisions. Theirs is not to reason why. Theirs just to do or die. And it serves no purpose to wring our hands as we continually do and say an additional budget must be allocated, and yes we heard that additional budgets had been allocated but it is insufficient.

“Let us bear in mind that we have the powers in terms of the Money Bills and Related Matters Act to reassign funds within the existing fiscal framework. If the SANDF is expected to assist the SAPS domestically maintaining law and order, then the funds should be reassigned from the SAPS budget to the SANDF budget.”

Addressing Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga, Swart said, “In the seventh administration, Honourable Minister, we must ensure that our troops have the necessary equipment or admit that we are not up to the task and bring them home. Let us ensure that they are properly resourced. I thank you.”