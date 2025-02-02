SANDF death toll in the DRC rises to 14

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced the death toll of its troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 14 after a soldier succumbed to his wounds.

In a statement on 1 February, the SANDF released the names of the deceased who “made the ultimate sacrifice during the recent battle with M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.”

The deceased soldiers are:

Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe Corporal Matome Justice Malesa Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe Rifleman Derrick Maluleke Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe Private Peter Jacobus Strydom

These soldiers were part of the SANDF contingent deployed to the region as part of both the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) and the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). They were killed during the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel offensive on Goma last week, which resulted in the capture of the city of two million people.

SANDF troops in Goma and nearby Sake remain under rebel control and are effectively prisoners of war. Although the have retained their weapons, they are not allowed to carry them in terms of a truce with the M23. Efforts are being made to get the soldiers out, with the SANDF apparently sending reinforcements to the region. However, as they are in M23-controlled territory, it is likely that a diplomatic solution would be the best option, with the troops possibly exiting the DRC via neighbouring Rwanda.

Chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, said on Thursday the loss of “our brave SANDF soldiers” left him with a heavy heart.

He explained that both MONUSCO and SAMIDRC share a common mandate: to support regional and international efforts in achieving lasting peace and security in the DRC, including by helping the DRC government neutralise negative forces, and protect critical infrastructure and civilians.

“The circumstances leading to this tragic event are complex and multifaceted,” Maphwanya explained. SAMIDRC, comprising soldiers from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, was deployed in December 2023 to the eastern part of the DRC. Their Main Operating Base was established in Sake, near the city of Goma, “an area plagued by violence and instability for many years. The primary threat in this area comes from a rebel group that is alleged to be armed, supported, trained, and accompanied by the Rwandan Defence Force. SAMIDRC conducted its mandated tasks and, in the process, faced intermittent bombardment from M23 throughout the year 2024. In response, our forces executed counter-bombardments.”

“On the fateful day of 23 January 2025, the M23 rebels launched a full-scale attack on our troops in an attempt to take control of Sake, aiming to gain access to Goma, the provincial capital of Eastern DRC. Fierce fighting ensued, and our soldiers displayed extraordinary bravery and determination. They successfully halted the M23 advancement and pushed them back, preventing the rebels from achieving their objective. However, this decisive pushback at Sake came at a great cost, resulting in the loss of nine of our gallant fighters,” Maphwanya stated.

“Regrettably, on Monday, 27 January 2025, several long-range mortar bombs were launched toward Goma Airport, with some landing in the SANDF base, leading to the loss of three additional SANDF soldiers,” Maphwanya added. A previously injured soldier succumbed to his wounds, bringing the death toll then to 13. M23 forces apparently suffered “heavy personnel losses.”

“The SANDF, as part of SAMIDRC, remains steadfast in supporting all peace-building efforts aimed at addressing the escalating violence, finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and averting a humanitarian crisis,” Maphwanya stated.

The SANDF said the fallen soldiers “displayed extraordinary courage in their confrontation with the M23 rebels who had attacked their base in Sake. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Maj Gen (ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe, together with the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya send their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family.”

Parliament also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, saying that, “these gallant men and women selflessly served in the pursuit of peace, and their sacrifice will forever be honoured and remembered.”

“The loss of these courageous soldiers is both distressing and deeply painful, as they dedicated themselves to the noble cause of upholding peace and stability in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond,” said the Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

“Diplomatic engagement remains a crucial tool in resolving complex regional challenges, and we are hopeful that through the collective efforts of SADC and the African Union (AU), an urgent and sustainable resolution will be found. The need for long-lasting peace and stability in the region has never been more pressing, and we urge all stakeholders to intensify efforts towards a peaceful settlement,” Parliament said.

Opposition parties and experts have lambasted the SANDF’s deployment to the DRC over a lack of air power and logistics support that left soldiers vulnerable. The lack of air support, air defence systems, counter-mortar systems, heavy armour and other equipment in the DRC due to years of SANDF underfunding contributed to the deaths of the 14 soldiers this year, and the combat deaths of another six South Africans last year, experts maintain.