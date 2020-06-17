SANDF condemns video of uniformed man abusing woman

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has condemned a video of an apparent soldier abusing a woman and has launched an investigation to identify the “coward”.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows a man in SANDF camouflage uniform sitting on top of a woman, who can be heard moaning in distress. A bystander asks him to get off the woman and let her go. The man replies “I’m talking to my girl,” before standing up and attempting to grab the phone of the person filming the incident, which apparently took place in Pretoria on Friday 12 June.

The SANDF in a statement on Monday slammed the “most demeaning act of abuse” and said “investigations have been launched to identify the coward in the clip by the relevant Military Police officials.”

“The SANDF wholly and unreservedly supports national efforts and all campaigns against women and children abuse by individuals not worthy to be called men in the communities they come from. Any kind of gender based violence against women and children in the military community is unacceptable and is frowned upon,” SANDF spokesperson Colonel Ronald Maseko said.

“The SANDF condemns in its strongest terms, any type of abuse against women and children by any member of the SANDF. Currently, members of the military police have launched an investigation into the matter in order to bring the suspect to book to face the full might of the law as soon as possible.”





