SAMIM finance and logistics a concern for AU Peace and Security Council

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) is the beneficiary of aid – financial, equipment and humanitarian – from continental blocs representing Africa and Europe, in addition to regional support.

Commenting on SAMIM operations, the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) noted its parent body’s contribution, as well as that of the European Union (EU), to the east African country in ongoing efforts to halt terrorist activity in Cabo Delgado.

The AU contribution to SAMIM includes equipment from the bloc’s continental logistics base (CLB) in Douala, Cameroon. The European Union (EU) is on the receiving end of a vote of gratitude from the PSC for more than 14 million Euros in financial support to peacebuilding efforts in Mozambique, including by way of its Early Response Mechanism (ERM) as well as the European Peace Facility (EPF).

At the same time the PSC appeals to African countries with airlift capabilities to “facilitate” movement of equipment from the CLB to Mozambique. It also requests the African Union Commission (AUC) to “continue liaising” with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) Embassy in Addis Ababa to “facilitate” delivery of “equipment” directly to the Mozambican port of Nacala in Nampula. The “equipment” is, according to the PSC statement, donated by the PRC government “as part of military aid in support of AU peace and security efforts on the continent”.

Logistic and financial challenges are further highlighted in the PSC statement with – again – concern noted.

SAMIM, it says, continues to experience them “hindering the mission from effectively discharging its mandate” and “directs” the AUC to continue engaging the EU to “explore all options to facilitate additional support to SAMIM, as well as support operational capacity building of the Mozambican defence and security forces in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism”.

There eight troop contributing countries to SAMIM are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. The mission mandate is to strengthen and maintain peace and security, restore law and order and assist government and humanitarian agencies to provide humanitarian relief to affected locals.







South Africa authorised up to 1 500 troops for deployment with their term again extended until April next year under Operation Vikela. Defence Minister Thandi Modise revealed in an August reply to a parliamentary question the Mozambique deployment is costing R1.09 billion.