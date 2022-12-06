SAAF officer ranks boosted

The officer ranks of the SA Air Force (SAAF) are 41 stronger following a commissioning parade at SAAF College in Thaba Tshwane.

The new additions, reported as now having “yellow ranks” by Ad Astra magazine’s Nondumisa Ndhlela, received rank insignia from Major General Mzayifani Buthelezi, SAAF Deputy Chief, after 22 weeks of training at the college.

Tribute to their nose-to-the-grindstone attitude came from the College Officer Commanding. Colonel H Maal told the commissioning parade his military higher education facility “completed the mission prescribed. These candidates displayed the necessary attributes to serve the country with loyalty, courage, dignity and honour. It is with pride that I now officially hand back these well-trained men and women to the SAAF for utilisation and further training as officers in defence of our country”.

defenceWeb was unofficially informed the “yellow rank” of the newly commissioned officers does not make them second lieutenants. The new additions are apparently lieutenants and captains with some of them having started officers’ formative course as candidate officers and others with rank, including warrant officer.







Buthelezi presented awards for best academic, “officership”, leadership, “learner’s support”, best overall (presumably student on course) and the Chief of the Air Force Trophy.