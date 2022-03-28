Saab wins training and simulation contract in Kenya

Kenya’s Ministry of Defence has awarded Saab a contract for live training systems in a first for the Swedish company.

According to Hans Lindgren, Head of Business Development at Saab’s Training & Simulation business unit, the order includes a complete, new generation solution for live training and covers soldier systems (personnel detection devices), vehicle training systems, hand grenades and training applications for a variety of weapons.

“The contract also includes the latest generation Exercise Control System (EXCON) and communication system, in addition to training courses for users and maintenance personnel,” he stated.

Under the deal, signed in late 2021, Saab will supply around 800 soldier kits based on its Gamer product line, Lindgren told Shephard Media.

The Gamer manpack system has at its core a personal protection device (PPD) and small arms transmitter (SAT). The SAT, which fires laser beams, can be used as the simulator for assault rifles, machine guns, crew-served weapons and sniper rifles. The PPD and SAT sets are tracked and monitored by the Gamer manpack, a mobile computer and VHF radio that collects and stores all data per individual. This data can be compiled into a comprehensive AAR (After Action Review) and a playback of the event can be viewed in a virtual environment.

“This is the first contract that we have won with the Kenyan Defence Force which opens up a new market for us in Africa,” said Åsa Thegström, head of Saab’s Training & Simulation business unit. “It’s a great honour and responsibility to have been selected to provide our training systems to the Kenya Army. Our solutions will ensure a cost-effective way to train, with the most realistic training solution on the market.”

The Kenyan Army has used Saab equipment provided by the British Army as part of its Tactical Engagement Simulation in Kenya (TESIK) exercises. Between 2010 and 2020, Saab had been awarded the contract for British Army training services in Kenya, but was replaced by Ravenswood Solutions.







The British Army has for many years done training in Kenya under the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), with up to six British infantry battalions per year carrying out two month-long exercises in Kenya where they can train in rugged and hot conditions.