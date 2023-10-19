Saab supplying MAW 400 sensors to Hanwha Systems for Korean C-130H fleet protection

Saab has secured a contract to supply its latest MAW 400 missile approach warning sensors for integration into Hanwha Systems’ self-protection system that will be used on Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules transports.

Saab said the contract came about after the company participated in Hanwha’s Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system development.

“These cutting-edge sensors will be seamlessly integrated into Hanwha’s self-protection system, significantly bolstering the overall capabilities of the aircraft,” Saab said in a statement, adding “the MAW 400 sensors represent the latest technology in UV (ultraviolet) missile approach warning. With their enhanced data processing capabilities, networking capability, and improved sensor sensitivity, they offer superior threat detection and situational awareness.”

“We are proud to partner with Hanwha Systems, one of Korea’s leading defence companies. This order strengthens our Electronic Warfare position in the Korean market. We hope to continue this cooperation to the future Korean and global market ” said Frans Vermaak, Business Development and Marketing Executive at Saab.

As part of the contract, Saab will provide engineering support and training in-country to ensure a seamless integration with the rest of the system.

Saab Grintek Defence recently launched its next generation MAW 400 and LWS 330 missile approach and laser warning sensors for airborne platforms, now in production, with a European customer the first to take these new products.

Saab’s South African business unit incorporates the MAW 400 and LWS 330 in its latest Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS), the IDAS 310. IDAS 310 is designed to provide protection for aircraft and helicopters against all types of threats, including radar-guided missiles, anti-aircraft artillery, and other types of radio frequency, infrared, and laser threats. IDAS previously used the MAW 300 and LWS 310 systems.

Saab South Africa, through its local footprint Saab Grintek Defence, manufactures and develops integrated electronic warfare self-protection systems for customers around the world. The company offers electronic warfare, sensor technology, laser warning, and training systems, as well as avionics and security and support solutions. More than 30 different aircraft types in over 15 countries are using the company’s IDAS system. India is a big IDAS customer, with more than 200 systems installed on Indian Air Force and Army Dhruv helicopters since 2005.

Hanwha is one of only half a dozen countries around the world to design and manufacture DIRCM systems. In June it announced a contract by the Korean Defence Acquisition Programme Administration for the Air Force’s C-130H transports.

The project is to improve the survivability of C-130H aircraft by equipping them with protective equipment such as directional infrared countermeasures, missile approach warning systems (MAWS) and a survival management computer (EWC).

As reported by The Korea Economic Daily, Hanwha plans to introduce an integrated aviation survival system solution by integrating the DIRCM developed with domestic technology and the MAWS provided by overseas partners into the EWC.

Hanwha started operational testing of the DIRCM in 2017, with flight testing in 2020-21.

The contract for C-130H integration is expected to be completed by 30 November 2027 and is worth $57.42 million, Hanwha revealed in June.