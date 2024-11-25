Saab Grintek Defence poised for continued growth

Jan Widerström, Managing Director at Saab Grintek Defence, says that there is a growing global demand for advanced defence technologies amid increasing geopolitical tensions and security challenges.

Countries across the world are bolstering their defence budgets to address these evolving threats, with Saab Grintek playing a significant role in this international landscape.

The company operates from its main facility in Centurion’s Technopark, with additional locations in Capricorn Park and at the Naval Base in Simon’s Town, where it supports the South African Navy’s submarines and frigates. Saab Grintek employs over 420 people, a number that has been steadily growing.

“We are on a growth path, and we see continuous growth due to the strong global need for our electronic warfare self-protection systems,” Widerström said.

Widerström shared that the company has seen remarkable growth, particularly in the export of its electronic warfare and self-protection systems, with more than 90% of its products going to international markets.

“We are truly global in that aspect,” Widerström said, noting that Saab Grintek’s systems are integrated into vehicles, helicopters and aircraft by major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Airbus and Rheinmetall. However, the company remains deeply rooted in South Africa.

“We see ourselves as a South African company,” Widerström explained. “We do development, research and production out of our facilities here.”

The company’s contribution to South Africa’s defence capabilities extends across air, land and sea domains, providing advanced systems to support platforms such as the South African Navy’s submarines and frigates, as well as the Air Force’s helicopters and transport aircraft.

Saab Grintek is also working on the development of the Land Electronic Defence System (LEDS) Mk 4 system, a laser warning system that boasts world-leading accuracy. Trials are currently underway, with Widerström optimistic about securing firm orders by early next year.

Despite its global focus, Saab Grintek Defence remains committed to the South African market, actively engaging with the local defence force to explore opportunities for upgrades and modernisation. Widerström noted a growing interest from the South African armed forces in maintaining and upgrading platforms, especially in light of obsolescence management challenges.

“We see an increased interest from the armed forces to improve maintenance and also on the upgrade side,” he said, acknowledging the need for cost-effective solutions that enhance capabilities without overwhelming budgets.

As the defence industry continues to expand, Saab Grintek Defence is positioning itself as a leader both locally and globally. “We’re on a growth path,” Widerström concluded, emphasising the importance of close collaboration between industry and government to meet the rising demand for cutting-edge defence technologies.