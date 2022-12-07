SA soldiers fined for breaking the law while on border protection duty

Regular and Reserve Force soldiers – by and large – continue working to the best of their ability with limited support to stop the continued inflow of contraband, drugs and illegal immigrants across South Africa’s land borders.

The “by and large” addition refers to three soldiers charged with “contravening the law” and fined R28 300. No mention is made of their unit/s, what the offence/s were and where they were committed by the Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in its November Operation Corona statistics requested by defenceWeb. All that is known is the offence/s were committed on the South Africa/Zimbabwe border in Limpopo.

November Operation Corona statistics from the Joint Operations Division show contraband – unspecified to the value of over R5.7 million – was confiscated by soldiers. Cigarettes and liquor are generally top of the smugglers’ lists followed by counterfeit branded clothing and footwear with pharmaceuticals, including for sexual health, also confiscated by soldiers in recent months.

The single largest haul of contraband – R3.7 million – originated in Zimbabwe with R1.4 million worth taken from smugglers attempting entry via North West.

Livestock theft and rustling is common on the Lesotho/South Africa border and November again proved this true when soldiers prevented 79 head of cattle, valued at R134 500, exiting the country. The only other livestock confiscated was on the Eswatini/South Africa border in KwaZulu-Natal, said to be “small stock” – probably poultry – worth R500.







Over a thousand Illegal immigrants or “undocumented persons” were stopped by soldiers and handed to police and immigration officers in November. South Africa’s eastern neighbour, Mozambique, accounted for the largest number – 748 – followed some way back by Zimbabwe on 222. Less than a hundred Basotho had their illegal crossing to South Africa stopped by soldiers on the Lesotho/South Africa border with 10 Batswana nabbed on the South Africa/Botswana border.