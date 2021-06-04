SA soldier killed by friendly fire in DR Congo

A South African soldier succumbed to friendly fire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday (Thursday, 3 June).

A brief statement from the Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC) of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has it details of the fatal shooting are “still sketchy” adding the standard procedure of a board of inquiry to investigate the incident is in process.

It appears the dead soldier’s next of kin had not been informed of his/her death when the statement was issued with DCC indicating this would happen once “the SANDF has formally informed the family and next of kin”.







The statement expresses condolences from Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans; Thabang Makwetla, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans; Sonto Kudjoe, Secretary for Defence and General Rudzani Maphwanya, SANDF Chief.