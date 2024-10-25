SA Navy’s relocation to Richards Bay stuck in limbo

The South African Navy’s (SAN) long-anticipated move from Salisbury Island in Durban Harbour to a new, fully-fledged naval base in Richards Bay is facing delays, leaving uncertainty in its wake.

Despite initial projections of a 2026 completion date, this delay complicates the Navy’s operations, particularly its maritime security efforts along the south and east African coast, a key area of regional security concern.

The rationale behind establishing a naval base in Richards Bay, about 180 km northeast of Durban, dates back to 2011, following a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania. The agreement was part of the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Maritime Security Strategy (MSS), which led to the creation of anti-piracy operations like Operation Copper in the Mozambique Channel. The plan initially included upgrading Naval Station Durban into a full-fledged base.

However, in April 2021, a strategic shift occurred when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Durban and received updates from Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) on the port’s expansion plans. Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the Navy, explained then that “The briefing indicated SAN Naval Base Durban will have to relocate from Salisbury Island to achieve the TNPA master plan.”

This relocation is essential for TNPA’s ambitious expansion of Durban as a strategic hub port, focusing on container and automotive capacity. The development also supports Richards Bay’s growing infrastructure, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

Lobese outlined the SAN’s strategic requirements for the new base in Richards Bay, including essential infrastructure like antenna and fuel farms to bulk rations, material and armament depots, maintenance support (to C level including repair), dry docking and synchrolift as well as waterfront services, messes, a “Navy village”, general base support capabilities, military medical facilities and services. Other must haves are aviation, diving, firefighting and small boat jetty facilities, with ceremonial and recreational facilities also on the list.

Richards Bay’s deep-water harbour makes it an ideal candidate for the new naval base. While plans are in place for Richards Bay to host the new base, the reality on the ground is that the site remains undeveloped as funding for the relocation remains a significant obstacle. Despite assurances from TNPA and collaboration between the Navy and port authorities, the required funding and construction have not yet begun.

This financial uncertainty has placed the SA Navy in a difficult position. While Transnet is eager to move forward with its Durban port expansion, the Navy cannot abandon its current base without the necessary infrastructure in place at Richards Bay.

In his recent speech ahead of the Navy Festival in Simon’s Town earlier this month, Lobese provided insight into the relocation’s current status: “As this move was requested from us by Transnet National Ports Authority in order to fund their Port expansion in Durban, we agreed to their request, provided that TNPA builds us a fully-fledged Naval Base in Richards Bay, as well as another Naval Station in Durban.”

“Until such a time as TNPA or National Treasury can fund this construction, the SA Navy will not be in the financial position to move away from our base in Salisbury Island in Durban,” he stated.

Lobese also remarked that there are “infrastructure challenges” in Durban that must be address in the short to medium term and that the Navy was “hoping that clarity on this matter will be received shortly.”

The TNPA had optimistically declared in February 2023 that the relocation project was “moving full steam ahead.” The move is expected to cost over R9 billion and is part of over 30 mega-projects under the KwaZulu-Natal Logistics Hub Programme.

Yet, without a clear timeline for the availability of funds, Lobese noted that the Navy is hesitant to commit resources to upgrading infrastructure at the current Durban site.

Lobese emphasized the impact of this uncertainty, saying, “Not knowing if we will still make use of this base in the next few years makes it difficult to commit funding to improving the base infrastructure in Durban.”

As a stop-gap, Naval Station Durban will continue to serve as the home port for the patrol squadron, which includes the new multi-mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPV) SAS King Sekhukhune I (P1571) and SAS King Shaka Zulu (P1572). The fleet is expected to grow with the addition of the third and final MMIPV (SAS Adam Kok) by the end of this year.

While the Navy awaits progress on the new base, it will have to navigate the uncertain waters of infrastructure funding and operational continuity at its current base.