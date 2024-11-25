SA Navy needs to change and adapt quickly or become obsolete – Mkhonto

The current geopolitical crises in Ukraine and the Middle East crisis have ramped up the importance of maritime security with the build-up of naval forces in the Red Sea especially creating serious problems for countries like South Africa.

“As technocrats and politicians pay more attention to rising sea levels and climate change, they also pay more attention to how and where future conflicts will arise,” said Rear Admiral David Mkhonto, the South African Navy’s chief director of Maritime Strategy.

With 70% of the globe being water, 80% of the world’s populations living at or near the coast, 90% of trade carried on sea routes and 95% of the world’s information on undersea cables, maritime security was critical, he said.

Speaking at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 conference on Maritime Security, delivering a paper on behalf the Chief of the Navy, Mkhonto said the maritime system depended upon the protection of sea lanes and the control of choke points, which no single state or alliance of nations could do on their own. Maritime security, he said, now encompassed blue crimes, those committed at sea, and terrorism, as well as traditional conflict at sea between countries.

South Africa was faced with the consequences of all these, from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea cutting traffic there by 45% and pushing up traffic around the Cape of Good Hope by 75%, to the increasing use of “grey zone tactics and the regional maritime shadow war between Iran and Israel”.

What was becoming particularly concerning, he said, was the risk of importing geo-political rivalry to the region through the increased militarisation of the Western Indian Ocean by strategic rivals like China, the EU, Russia, the UK and the US, which could undermine the vital cooperation needed to address the need to secure shipping lanes from attack.

At the same time, modern navies must be reconfigured to become agile enough “from pursuing pirates one day to high-tech warfare the next… in the context of cyberspace contestation, technological leapfrogging, the rise of unmanned and autonomous vehicles, climate change, failing and failed states, hybrid warfare, social unrest and the anticipation of the fracturing of alliances such as NATO and the EU”.

The emergence of naval drones with sensors and explosives has heralded an exciting evolution, transforming the essential elements of naval warfare.

“The future of naval warfare is poised on an exciting balance between traditional naval power and the innovative potential of unmanned systems in a seascape that is evolving before our eyes.”

Technology has changed the tools and the tactics and the nature of conflicts themselves, which South Africa has to keep abreast of to ensure the continued survival of its people, Mkhonto said. The SA Navy’s strategic approach was premised on domain awareness and domain response. To this end, Project MATHLO aims to purchase new radar and sensor systems from Reutech, with the sensors being integrated into the Institute of Maritime Technology’s indigenously developed VISTANET system and ultimately into the “national satellite”. This information would be shared with strategic partners, such India, Madagascar, Seychelles, Tanzania and Brazil and bolstered by data shared by them in turn.

In terms of domain response, the SA Navy would continue to participate in multinational exercises, but that this would be evaluated on the benefit these exercises brought to strengthening regional efforts. As such, exercises such as IBSAMAR (India, Brazil and South Africa Maritime Exercise), MOSI (China, Russia and South Africa) and OXIDE were extremely important.

The Chief of the Navy, Mkhonto, said, would encourage the western world (the US and its allies) to support Southern African Development Community (SADC) exercises and operations, but he warned the US in particular to be aware of regional decorum.

“If you are doing an exercise in Tanzanian waters, Tanzania must invite us, not the US. That is why we didn’t support these exercises in the past.”

Reshaping the South African Navy to meet the demands of modern warfare would require technology and investment. Project BIRO and Project HOTEL were examples of the capability in the South African maritime industry’s capacity and with investment in Armscor’s Simons Town’s dockyard, South Africa could potentially return the availability of the Navy’s platforms to 100% with little or less foreign assistance.

“However, the SA Navy is committed to working closer with its own BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] partners to develop and establish refits and upgrade capacity with Armscor.”

Citing the example of the Red Sea where naval ships had been unable to repel threats using 20 mm cannon, he said: “we have to change and adapt quickly, otherwise we will become obsolete.”