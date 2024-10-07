SA Navy Festival returns to Simon’s Town after seven-year hiatus

The South African Navy Festival made its highly anticipated return to Simon’s Town for the first time since 2017, and was held over the weekend of Friday 4 October to Sunday 6 October 2024.

Set in the historic East Dockyard, the festival kicked off with a special Dry Dock Concert on Thursday evening and was officially opened by Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Chief of the South African Navy, on Saturday morning. Thousands gathered to watch the Right of Entry Parade and the Sail Pass down St Georges Street where SA Navy units marched past the assembled crowds and dignitaries, including Lobese, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, and Cape Town’s Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews.

During his speech, Lobese expressed deep gratitude to the City of Cape Town for its crucial support in organising the festival and extended thanks to the citizens of Cape Town, acknowledging their longstanding support. He said the Navy is deeply rooted in the local community, stating that “the members of the South African Navy live amongst you and many of you support my members in various ways. The Navy has always been an integral part of Cape Town society.”

Lobese also reflected on the contributions of former Navy members to the broader economy, praising their impact: “Although I am sad to see highly skilled and disciplined Navy members resigning, I take solace in the knowledge that they will be ambassadors for the Navy within the broader economy.”

In his address, Lobese declared the rise of the South African Navy, stating that although the Navy is not yet where he and the Navy Command Council envision it, there has been significant progress. He cited key achievements, including the successful maritime patrol by the frigate SAS Amatola off the West Coast of South Africa between 8 and 29 August this year, which marked the ship’s first patrol in years, and the revival of the Navy Festival itself after a seven-year break.

Lobese also announced upcoming events, such as the multinational naval exercises Ibsamar VIII with the Indian and Brazilian navies from 7 to 18 October, and the Sea Power for Africa Symposium, which will take place from 14 to 18 October, attracting global delegates.

Toward the end of the year, the Navy will also welcome the third of its Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs), built locally at Cape Town’s Damen Shipyards. Furthermore, the SAS Amatola will undertake another long patrol later in the year. These milestones, he affirmed, highlight the Navy’s “Journey to Greatness,” despite significant budgetary challenges.

“We are achieving all of this because our members are dedicated, well-trained and loyal patriots,” Lobese said.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to the Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, for granting the South African Navy the Right of Entry for the parade, an ancient military tradition that signifies the city’s trust in the Navy. He reassured the crowd that the Navy would continue to uphold and respect this trust, cementing its commitment to the people of Cape Town.

Adding an international dimension to the festival were two Russian Navy vessels, the frigate Neustrashimy and the replenishment ship Akademik Pashin, whose sailors also participated in the Right of Entry Parade. Meanwhile, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) had sent the frigate CNS Xuchang to partake in the festival and exercises with the SA Navy. Unfortunately, the Xuchang returned home early due to the tragic loss of a PLAN sailor at sea shortly before the festival commenced.

Over the course of the festival’s three days, thousands of naval enthusiasts and the general public were treated to an array of activities. These included ship and submarine tours along with impressive precision drills, Gun Run and Maritime Reaction Squadron demonstration. Visitors also enjoyed tugboat rides, offering a rare glimpse into the workings of the naval base. However, hours-long queues resulting from inadequate screening facilities at the entrance left many festival-goers frustrated, marring an otherwise successful event.

Nevertheless, the return of the Navy Festival offered a chance for the public to reconnect with the SA Navy and showcased its capabilities and contributions to the community.