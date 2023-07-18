SA Naval Dockyard improvements will see better service

Just on half the content of Armscor’s first newsletter of the year – dubbed “a new design and approach” to stakeholder communication – is devoted to naval efforts to up the service offering for its major client, the SA Navy (SAN).

Armscor facilities in Simon’s Town are the Naval Dockyard and the Institute for Maritime Technology (IMT).

An upgrade of the dockyard machine shop will, according to the newsletter, enhance what can be done for the SAN in the mechanical parts field. Similarly, an upgrade of the dockyard’s motor pump test house (MPTH) will improve conducting and acceptance testing of new motor and pump configurations.

The machine shop, according to the newsletter, can produce components such as shafts, fasteners, flanges and wear rings from rods and plates. Workshop operations include turning, milling, internal and line boring, drilling and finishing. Included in its equipment inventory is a vertical lathe and another massive horizontal turning machine capable of handling lengths up to 3m.

The complexity of parts the machine shop produces necessitated a computer numerically controlled (CNC) “machine” [lathe] supported by the dockyard drawing office with its computer aided manufacturing (CAM) software.

At the MPTH the upgrade, as per the newsletter, enhanced the standard, stability, productivity, accuracy and quality of the testing end product and increased levels of effectiveness and efficiency in overall output and turnaround times.

Beyond quality, safety and health advantages, with testing procedures needing little or no human involvement, the upgrade promotes digitised engineering in line with Armscor’s renewal strategy for the entire dockyard facility.

At the IMT, technical staff modified SAN sonar target technology to test underwater telephone systems (UWTs).

This upgrade and improvement allows the IMT to test sonar and UWT equipment with a reduced impact of weather during trials and provides an improved working environment for land-based equipment and personnel. This was funded by the SAN to support underwater test facilities at IMT. IMT sonar target technology was used to support operational tests and evaluation of the second multi-mission inshore patrol vessel, which is currently undergoing sea trials. Sonar target technology was expanded to incorporate the transmission of three UWT system frequencies.

IMT plays a key role in developing and maintaining a sustainable technology capability for techno-military expertise in support of naval decision making, Armscor maintains.

