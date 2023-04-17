SA Military Health Service receives dozens of new ambulances

Surgeon General of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), Lieutenant General Ntshavheni Maphaha, has commissioned dozens of new ambulances for the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) in one of the biggest equipment acquisitions in years.

On 14 April Maphaha received 40 new Iveco and Mercedes ambulances. The SAMHS will be getting another 30 ambulances, which are currently being converted and these will be ready for handover in the coming weeks.

“The highlight of this project is the procurement of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulances, which is the first of its kind in the South African Military Health Service,” SAMHS Corporate Communication reported.

The 40 ambulances handed over at the Military Health Base Depot on Friday comprise six ICU ambulances, five Mobile Clinics, and 29 ‘normal’ ambulances.

The Surgeon General thanked General Rudzani Maphwanya, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, for securing funding in order to capacitate the SAMHS. While addressing the Chief Directors and General Officers Commanding in attendance at Friday’s ceremony, he urged them to ensure the acquisition of new ambulances reduces the outsourcing of ambulance services.

Further new equipment will be coming for the SAMHS as National Treasury has allocated additional funding over the next three years, particularly to support operations safeguarding South Africa’s borders. Over R180 million is being provided by National Treasury between 2023 and 2025 for ambulances, X-ray machines, and deployable medical equipment.