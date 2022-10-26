SA Army to exercise landward force capability and readiness at division level

An advance component of Reserve Force unit the Andrew Mlangeni Regiment is in place and ready to contribute to the success of next month’s SA Army division exercise, which goes by the name Vuk’uhlome meaning “get up and be armed” in Zulu.

The exercise was, as far as can be ascertained, first mentioned by the landward force chief Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha when addressing a “communication period” at the force’s Pretoria headquarters. The exercise, scheduled for late November at the Combat Training Centre (CTC) in Lohathla, Northern Cape, will also see – again according to Mbatha – a new work dress uniform unveiled after it was announced at an Army command cadre conference in Potchefstroom in April 2021.

The advance party from the Johannesburg Reserve Force regiment will, Infantry Formation’s Private M Miya writes, be the first element on the ground at CTC to prepare for the arrival of the remainder of the light modern brigade – the third of four. The others are the first – mechanised; second – motorised and fourth – airborne. The new brigade formations are designed and set up to respond to modern threats such as asymmetric warfare and were established in response to the current security situation. The modern brigade concept is cognisant of asymmetric and terrorism threats to South Africa, according to Mbatha.

Other events ahead of the exercise known to defenceWeb to have happened to date are a shooting exercise at CTC for exercise headquarters and an operational dinner in the shadow of CTC’s Aasvoelkop.

The Mlangeni advance party has in its ranks signallers who are to ensure communications during the exercise proper are top quality, and human resource staffers for personnel and other administrative taskings. According to an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) social media posting they “with a number of other corps will be in place to provide Infantry with support to carry out combatant command tasks”.

Vuk’uhlome will, according to exercise communications staff officer Lieutenant Colonel Vuyiseka Pamla, test the capability and status of readiness of the landward force, supported by SA Special Forces, SA Air Force (SAAF), SA Military Health Service (SAMHS), Military Police Division, Legal Services Division and the SA Police Service (SAPS).







The Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC) of the national defence force was asked for more details of the exercise by defenceWeb. This includes number of personnel taking part, number of units and regiments involved as well as an indication of prime mission equipment (PME) to be utilised and exercise dates from mobilisation through to activation, the exercise proper and return to units (RTUs). At the time of publication no response had been received.