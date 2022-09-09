SA Army looking to up use of rail transport

The successful – and cost-effective – move of SA Army equipment by rail appears to have whet the appetite of the landward force’s logistic and support formations to use this transport option more regularly.

An SA National Defence Force (SANDF) social media post has it a recent “gathering” of general officers with officials from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and “other government entities” discussed “rehabilitation of railway transport”.

As part of preparatory logistic work for Armed Forces Day in Mbombela in February, Ratels, Rooikats and other landward force equipment had to be moved from the Combat Training Centre (CTC) at Lohathla in the Northern Cape to the Mpumalanga capital. It was decided to use rail instead of road with the almost unused for 28 years Bulkop railway siding adjacent to CTC the departure point. Loaded flat cars took 58 hours over an undisclosed route to reach Mpumalanga.

That success seemingly formed the basis of the recent SA Army formations chiefs meeting with DPE and other government department representatives. The landward force was represented by Major General MJ Tyhalisi (Support Formation) and Major General TE Mulaudzi (Logistic Formation).

The aim of the meeting, reports Captain Mammule Kgaladi of Support Formation’s Corporate Communication, was to establish relations between the Department of Defence (DoD) and government entities with structures and resources to work together in rehabilitating the national railway system in the country which is “dilapidated, stolen and continues to be vandalised” for it to be put to good use.

Points raised by the two-star generals in favour of rail over road transport included connectivity even as far as fourth line military depots and bulk transport making for faster reaction when it comes to deploying troops and equipment. Additionally using rail to move troops, equipment, fuel and LP gas was seen as a better option than road for both exercises and operations.

The meeting ended with indications of further engagement before a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is entered into.

Earlier this month, four of South Africa’s State Owned Companies (SOCs) – Transnet, Telkom, Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) together with the South African Police Servic, announced an integrated approach to combat infrastructure damage, including damage to the rail network.

Acting Prasa CEO, Hishaam Emeran, told a roundtable economic sabotage costs Prasa R7 billion in direct costs and between R15 billion to R20 billion annually. He painted a devastating picture of the impact on Prasa, where thousands of incidents left the rail network at “near total decimation” with some 1 000km of electrical infrastructure and signalling cabling stolen from a network of 2 300km.

“A hundred kilometres of rail have been stolen, cut up and physically taken away. Our stations have not been spared. Of 590 stations, only 129 are functional and we need to bring those back. In 2018/19 we were operating on 40 corridors. Today we operate on 15, we are bringing back a number of those.

“The reality, unfortunately, is because of economic sabotage, we have taken a number of steps backward,” he said. Emeran maintains progress is being made to claw back its services.

“Prasa is working hard to recover the rail service. We are bringing back 10 priority corridor many before the end of the year. The progress made on the security front is well documented.

“We have an approved integrated security plan. In essence, we are looking at the role of deployment of physical security personnel. We’ve already increased that by 3 100 and we are continuing to roll that out. That will be followed by technological interventions to supplement that.”

Transnet reported 1 269 suspects were arrested for rail incidents, with 186 involving pipeline incidents and Transnet security officials now have peace officer status, allowing them to make arrests, search premises, facilities and people and complete dockets to ensure suspects are charged correctly.

Following the successful movement of SA Army vehicles by rail in February, defence analyst Helmoed Heitman highlighted the importance of the rail network for the SANDF.

“To me rail is an invaluable force multiplier when you have it – you can move vehicles, equipment, supplies and personnel smoothly and quickly over long distances with no wear and tear on either vehicles or people. This is always assuming no one blows up the line, but the Germans managed to do it in Russia pretty much to the end despite partisans and air attack.

“There is an old saying in the loggie world that if you need to move 10 000 tons, you need one small ship, ten trains or a thousand ten-ton trucks,” is his apt summation of the value of rail.

Looking at Mozambique, where the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is part of a regional force combatting Islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado, Heitman said the bottom line for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is if all existing rail lines in the region were functional “they would be a major logistic multiplier for disaster relief and peace support operations, for both deployment and sustainment”.







“In South Africa the rail network would be massively useful if we ever faced a direct threat, while a SANDF deployment into a neighbouring country facing a threat would be simplified using rail.”