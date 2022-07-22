SA Army Infantry School hosting National Rural Youth Service Corps

The South African National Defence Force’s Infantry School at Oudtshoorn is hosting National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) participants.

Captain B Mars writes for the SANDF that the participants were officially welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, Rosemary Nokuzola Capa, at the SA Army Infantry School on 18 July.

Capa was welcomed by the Officer Commanding Infantry School, Colonel Zola Mbi, who said that it’s the first time in the history of Infantry School that it was hosting the National Rural Youth Service Corps programme. Mbi added that the Infantry School was ready to impart knowledge and skills equally to all members.

The National Rural Youth Service Corps is a youth skill development and employment programme that provides character-building programmes, and soft and hard skills training to the youth to enable them to meaningfully participate in the economy.

Launched in 2010, the NRYSEC was designed to complement the government’s job creation model, and is aimed mainly at creating employment but also at uplifting the countryside with services and infrastructure.

NRYSC participants have over the years undergone non-military training at SANDF facilities, and taught things like leadership and life skills orientation before enrolling at training colleges to obtain qualifications in their chosen career fields, paid by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development. On completion, participants enter into various career paths in government departments, municipalities and the private sector while some pursue their own businesses.

The National Rural Youth Service Corps typically each year sees around a thousand young men and women undergo a youth leadership development programme administered by the SANDF. This sees participants at either 3 SAI Battalion in Kimberley or SAS Saldanha, although training has also taken place at De Brug in Bloemfontein.







This year 702 young people from across South Africa embarked on their NARYSEC journey, with the induction programme starting on 18 July at Infantry School to coincide with Mandela Day.