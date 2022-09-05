SA Army Chief visits India to further strengthen existing Defence Cooperation

The Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, was invited by his Indian counterpart, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, to a goodwill visit to India last month.

The purpose of the visit, which took place between 22 and 27 August, was based predominantly on bilateral interest and ways to strengthen defence cooperation and between the two armies.

During the trip, Mbatha visited the following military establishments:

The Department of Defence Production Unit at which site visits and briefings were provided on indigenous production and military hardware;

The Indian National Defence Academy that mainly provides officer training for cadets with a focus on training opportunities that can be availed to the South African Army through student exchange programmes;

The College of Military Engineers was visited with specific training programmes on combat engineers, construction and chemical biological warfare and disaster relief. Currently the South African Army has two students at this training institution as part of the agreement on foreign learning opportunities;

The Indian Army 50th Independent Para Brigade (also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade) with a focus on common training programmes and possible joint exercises where he witnessed a training demonstration conducted by the formation; and

The Artificial Limb Centre that manufactures and provides medical services for soldiers that have suffered injuries in combat situations.

The Chief of the South African Army also paid homage by laying a Wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Additionally, the programme included courtesy calls with the Chief of Navy Staff, Vice Admiral Satishkumar Namdeo Ghormande and Chief Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

The interaction broadened the scope of bilateral defence engagements and commitment towards collaborative efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The last time a South African Army Chief visited India was in September 2007, whilst the Indian Chief of Army Staff has visited South Africa twice, once in 2004 and again in 2008. The Chief of the South African Air Force (SAAF), Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, visited India in November 2021.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is regularly offered many training courses by India on a gratis basis to the Army, Navy, Air Force and Medical Services.

Currently there are SANDF officers at the prestigious National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi and the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), amongst many other courses which SANDF personal are currently undertaking at Indian military institutions.

Other recent interactions between the two countries include Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), which were held on 3 August in New Delhi. This included bilateral discussions on cooperation between the two countries.

In June, a delegation from the NDC New Delhi visited South Africa on a study tour and interacted with senior SANDF officers.

Both countries are also eagerly looking forward to the forthcoming IBSAMAR VII maritime exercise, together with Brazil, which is due to take place on south Africa’s East coast in October.







Further indications of the close cooperation between the two countries include the Indian Pavilion that will be set up at the African Aerospace and Defence (AAD) show at AFB Waterkloof later this month and the attendance of the South African military and defence industry at DefExpo 2022 held in Gandhinagar, India, in October.