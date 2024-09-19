Russian state defence export agency pushes hard at AAD 2024

Rosoboronexport, the Russian defence export and import agency, is presenting a wide range of products aimed at the African market at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition underway at Air Force Base Waterkloof this week. The state-owned company is part of the giant defence conglomerate Rostec State Corporation.

The varied presence of Rosoboronexport at AAD 2024 shows the Russians are making a big effort to further penetrate African defence markets. At AAD, the company is showcasing an extensive portfolio of defence technology ranging from armour protection systems, armoured vehicles, aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and small arms. It is also marketing its Project 22160 patrol ship and high-speed multi-purpose assault and amphibious assault boats like the BK-10 and BK-16.

One of the highlights on the Rosoboronexport stand are advanced armoured vehicle protection systems. The company pointed out that recent military conflicts have shown the need to protect armour from being seen and attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. In Ukraine, both Russian and Ukrainian vehicles have come under heavy attack by munitions dropped by UAVs.

Rosoboronexport is promoting Nakidka radio-absorbing material, which it says heavily reduces the thermal and radar signature of armoured vehicles. It also provides optical camouflage through dazzle colour patterns.

Also being highlighted are add-on slat armour and explosive reactive armour (ERA) for tanks and light armoured vehicles. Russia offers many modern armoured vehicles for export, such as the Typhoon-K, ZA-SpN Titan, 3-STS Akhmat, Spartak, Tiger mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles as well as the upgraded Linza protected ambulance vehicle, assembled entirely from Russian components under its import substitution programme.

The Russian delegation is marketing an updated version of the two-seater Yak-130 combat trainer and light attack aircraft, as well as the Orion-E reconnaissance/strike UAV, the Orlan-10E reconnaissance UAV systems, the S-350 Skat UAV and the Kub-E loitering munition.

Small arms for military and police units, including the Kalashnikov AK-200 series, first released five years ago, are another staple. In July Rostec announced that it had sold 35 000 AK-203 assault rifles to India in a sizeable export order – India has produced the weapons locally under its Make in India initiative. Russian Chukavin and Dragunov sniper rifles are also included in Rosoboronexport’s small arms portfolio.

For law enforcement agencies, Rosoboronexport offers a wide range of non-lethal weapons, such as the PB-4SP Osa non-lethal pistol, multifunctional riot shields, stun, smoke, aerosol and irritating hand grenades.

“Rosoboronexport has been successfully cooperating with more than 40 countries in Africa and is steadily expanding its footprint on the continent, including through active participation in exhibitions. We help our partners in the region to strengthen their defence capabilities and sovereignty, adequately respond to today’s security threats related to organised crime and terrorism. In addition, joint projects and transfer of Russian technologies give an impetus to the development of industry in African countries,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

Russia’s military presence and security cooperation with African countries has been on the rise over the past decade. Moscow has replaced the role of France and the US as a source of military assistance to a number of African countries and is keen to expand its footprint. Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, has been a frequent visitor to the continent and in June was in Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and Chad. Russia is keen to retain the support of African countries and extend its military and mining footprint.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Egypt International Airshow in early September, Mikheev, said the company is advancing the Ruble equivalent of $550 million worth of various cooperation projects with African countries. These are focussed on the production of small arms ammunition, armoured vehicles and high-speed vessels under license across the continent.

“During the business programme of the AAD 2024 exhibition, Rosoboronexport will hold meetings and negotiations with the representatives of all services of the armed forces and security agencies of African countries. The company will also continue to strengthen ties with local defence companies to develop industrial partnerships in the region,” the company said.

Russia gives military assistance to Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso in their fight against jihadis, having replaced France as the main backer of some countries in the Sahel region. The apparent successor to the Wagner group, the Africa Corps, has been present in a number of African countries for some time.