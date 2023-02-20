Russian frigate pays “courtesy visit” to Durban

Russian Navy frigate Admiral Gorshkov (pennant number 454) ported briefly in Durban en route to Richards Bay and Exercise Mosi II in what the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said was “a courtesy visit”.

“As [is] standard practice throughout all navies, courtesy calls to various stakeholders in a foreign port are conducted as a gesture of good relations between countries,” according to South African Defence Corporate Communication (DCC), which added “the gesture was honoured when Admiral Gorshkov visited Durban shores on 17 February and berthed at the Durban harbour”.

The port stop was part of the Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov’s replenishment and preparation phase for the tri-nation exercise off South Africa’s eastern coast this week.

While alongside in South Africa’s busiest commercial port, senior officers from Gorshkov, including Officer Commanding, Captain (Navy) Ivan Krohmal and Officer Commanding of Division of missiles of ship, Captain (Navy) Oleg Gladkii, called on harbour master Captain Sabelo Mdlalose.

When she arrived in Cape Town last week, Gorshkov was greeted by Ukrainian protesters and a “you’re not welcome” message from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The Democratic Alliance (DA) first citizen was not the only member of his party to object to the Russian naval presence. Shadow defence and military veterans minister Kobus Marais went as far as calling the exercise in which China, Russia and South Africa are taking part, “a nonsensical event”.

The exercise, due to run from 17 to 27 February, will see about 350 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel, mostly from the SA Navy (SAN) take part in interoperability of naval systems, joint disaster systems management enhancement, maritime co-operation and anti-piracy exercises. This is according to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise who is also on record as saying the exercise “will benefit all three participating nations”.

The Admiral Gorshkov’s tanker, Kama, arrived in Cape Town on 17 February. She was delayed after rescuing a French yachtsman in the Atlantic. Kama left for Richard’s Bay on 19 February.







China is contributing the guided missile destroyer Huainan, the guided missile frigate Rizhao and the supply ship Kekexilihu to Exercise Mosi II. They form the 42nd Task Force on anti-piracy duty, that sailed from the Gulf of Aden to South Africa after being relieved by the 43rd Task Force. Rizhao arrived in Richards Bay on 19 February, with the other PLAN (Peoples Liberation Army Navy) vessels standing offshore.