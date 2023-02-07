Rhino poachers targeted KZN rather than Kruger last year

The concern expressed about rhino poaching in KwaZulu-Natal by the national forestry, fisheries and environment minister mid-last year turned into fact with the province losing 244 of the Big Five species to poachers across the 12 months of 2022.

Against this, Barbara Creecy yesterday (Monday, 6 February) said South Africa’s flagship game reserve – the Kruger National Park – lost 124 rhinos in the same period with no rhinos reported poached in any of the country’s 17 other national parks, although not all are home to rhino. This was 40% down on the 2021 poaching figure in Kruger.

“Unfortunately the poaching threat shifted to KwaZulu-Natal, which lost 244 rhino to poaching last year. Of these, 228 were killed in provincial parks and 16 in privately owned reserves. The Hluhluwe iMfolozi Game Reserve was specifically targeted,” she said in a statement.

“In total across the country private rhino owners lost 86 rhino. The number of rhino killed in the past year represents a slight decline (three) compared to 451 rhino poached in 2021.

“The steady decline in rhino poaching in national parks is related to the relentless war being waged by our fearsome anti-poaching machinery as well as a comprehensive dehorning programme.

“This year’s outcome shows collaboration between conservation authorities, the SA Police Service, revenue authorities and international agencies works.

“We believe if KwaZulu-Natal provincial authorities follow our model, they will be able to significantly curb rhino poaching in provincial parks before it is too late.”

The number of successful arrests and prosecutions recorded in 2022 boosted the work of law enforcement agencies including police, the Hawks, SANParks, Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre (EEFC), the Green Scorpions’ Environmental Management Inspectorate, customs officials, provincial park authorities and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

A hundred and thirty-two arrests were made in 2022 for rhino poaching: 23 in the Skukuza area in Mpumalanga, 49 in KwaZulu-Natal and the balance in Limpopo.

To support anti-poaching efforts in KwaZulu-Natal, special interventions were introduced in collaboration with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and police. This saw four, what Creecy termed, “key” arrests of syndicate members focusing their illegal efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. These agencies will continue to collaborate.

The work of the department’s EEFC enables authorities to track information pertaining to wildlife crime at national level and understand trends and changing modus operandi while supporting investigative and tactical teams.

Last year the NPA in collaboration with the DFFE established a Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) environmental working group (EWG). The group will “foster closer collaboration between provinces working on wildlife trafficking cases and help identify repeat offenders moving around the country”.







In another move to protect rhino, the national conservation agency – SANParks – is locating “suitable safe habitat” nationally to set up new rhino communities.