Rheinmetall subsidiary to equip German field hospital in Mali

German’s Bundeswehr has contracted Rheinmetall subsidiary Zeppelin Mobile Systeme GmbH (ZMS) to equip a field hospital at Camp Castor, the Bundeswehr’s forward operating base in Gao, Mali.

The order falls in the lower two-digit million-euro range, Rheinmetall said this week. Equipment will be delivered in the second half of the year, with integration slated to take place at the end of 2022 in Mali.

Besides furnishing and integrating medical equipment into the Gao facility, ZMS GmbH has also been contracted to train personnel, provide documentation/manuals as well as a service and maintenance package.

“As a subsidiary of Rheinmetall, we at ZMS are eager in these challenging times to be the Bundeswehr’s first choice for high-quality medical technology in mobile field hospitals”, stated Hauke H Bindzus, managing director of ZMS GmbH. “Here we offer wide-ranging capabilities for integrating highly advanced medical technology, with an extensive array of products enabling us to supply complete turnkey field hospitals. In the contract just awarded, we will be equipping the field hospital at the forward operating base in Gao with state-of-the-art medical technology. We are keenly aware of the importance of this mission, which is to ensure that our troops deployed in Mali get the best-possible medical care.”

Rheinmetall bought Zeppelin Mobile Systeme GmbH in November 2021 as it expands its range of activities in support of customers’ foreign deployed operations.

Beyond the medical realm, ZMS makes individually customized shelter solutions for a wide variety of applications in the security and military sector. Its shelters are frequently used in a military support context, e.g., as field kitchens, decontaminations systems, mobile maintenance and repair facilities, and for housing military communications equipment.

ZMS is already supporting the Bundeswehr as a direct or indirect supplier in several projects.

The Group’s new International Projects and Services business unit, to which Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH and ZMS GmbH both belong, serves a key international market, Rheinmetall said. Going forward, the business unit will bundle Rheinmetall’s capabilities in areas such as operational support, depot organization and the disposal of expired munitions.

It seeks to support customers by providing specific long-term services during deployed operations, positioning itself as a “one-stop shop” in the process. For example, Rheinmetall said it can plan and construct troop accommodations for forward operating bases, including hardened facilities; take charge of surveillance, including state-of-the-art sensor systems and robotics; take over day-to-day running of the base, including logistic services and provision of support personnel; and dismantle the base when the mission ends. Cooperation agreements with other companies and additional acquisitions are planned in order to further expand the portfolio.







Up to 1 350 German military personnel are deployed with the European Union Training Mission and Minusma in Mali. However, their future in the country is somewhat uncertain following the May 2021 coup there and delayed elections – Germany will by May decide whether or not to extend its mission in Mali.