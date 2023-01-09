Rheinmetall Denel Munition wins big Hungarian explosives factory contract

Hot on the heels of a multi-million euro contract for 155 mm ammunition from a NATO customer, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has announced a contract with Hungary for an explosives factory.

RDM on 4 January revealed that the Hungarian state is building a new explosives plant to produce RDX (Research Department eXplosive) at its site in Várpalota, with RDM supplying the necessary plant technology.

Under the contract, in the three-digit million euro range, which was signed on 15 December 2022, a new plant will be built and operated by a joint venture consisting of Rheinmetall and N7 Holding, a state-owned Hungarian enterprise.

“Now that the planning phase is complete, the project will start in 2023, so that production can begin by 2027. The explosives produced in the new plant can be used for artillery, tank, and mortar ammunition, among other things. The contract covers the supply of plant engineering, technology, and process know-how as well as the associated documentation, training, and all activities necessary to achieve full-scale production,” RDM said in a statement.

The project is a strategic investment by Hungary in cooperation with Rheinmetall in response to the shortage of explosives resulting from strong demand for ammunition in Europe and NATO, the company explained. “At the same time, it promotes Europe’s independence from overseas imports in this sector.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year has led to a massive increase in the demand for ammunition as countries provide ammunition in support of Ukraine. Russia has turned to North Korea for ammunition, and Ukraine has even received ammunition from Pakistan. Ukraine has also resorted to manufacturing its own artillery ammunition.

Once completed and taken over by the Hungarian state, Rheinmetall AG will be the primary customer for the explosives produced by the plant.

RDM specialises in the development, design and manufacture of large and medium calibre ammunition as well as plant engineering. It has been receiving substantial ammunition orders in recent years and in December announced that a long-time NATO customer had awarded it a framework contract for the supply of 155 mm Assegai ammunition. The framework agreement was concluded in December and has a term of five years.







RDM has established ammunition filling plants in three dozen different countries over the last three decades. Some relatively recent customers include Saudi Arabia, which in 2016 commissioned a munitions factory built by RDM in conjunction with Saudi Arabia’s military Industries Corporation. The following year RDM commissioned a plant in Egypt. This has the capability to fill a variety of munition products, including medium and large calibre ammunition through to aircraft bombs. It was established over a four year period.