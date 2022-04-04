Rheinmetall Denel Munition awarded Spanish 40 mm grenade contract

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has been awarded a contract to supply 40 mm grenade ammunition to the Spanish military.

The contract covers the supply of 40×53 mm high velocity grenades for SB Lag-40 and Mk 19 grenade launchers in service with the Spanish Armed Forces. Deliveries will take place over four years, starting in 2022.

The acquisition covers High Explosive (HE) grenades, High Explosive Dual Purpose (HEDP) and Practice Ammunition as well as Practice-Tracer Rounds.

“RDM, as part of the Rheinmetall Group, is proud to be selected by another NATO user for the supply of ammunition from South Africa into the NATO community, confirming RDM’s status as the ‘System House for Indirect Fire’ providing innovative and reliable solutions supported by self-developed technologies,” the company said.

RDM’s 40×53 mm high-velocity (HV) ammunition reaches a velocity of 240 m/s and has a maximum effective range of 2 200 metres. According to RDM, the HEDP is a dual purpose round producing a high level of fragmentation and shrapnel for anti-personnel applications, combined with a shaped charge that gives a high penetration capacity against armoured steel (50 mm against Rolled Homogenous Armour) and fortified bunkers.







Rheinmetall Denel Munition is a well-known international supplier of 40 mm ammunition. Rheinmetall Denel Munition manufactures the full range of Low Velocity (40×46 mm), Medium Velocity (40×51 mm) and High Velocity 40 mm ammunition and has proven compatibility in a wide range of different 40 mm weapons. The 40 mm Medium Velocity rounds are capable of ranges up to 800 meters from shoulder-fired grenade launchers.