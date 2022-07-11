Rheinmetall Denel Munition awarded Asian 40 mm ammunition contracts

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has been awarded contracts to supply 40 mm grenade ammunition to two customers in Asia as it continues to grow its customer base.

Rheinmetall said that one of the orders is from a new customer that is getting 400 000 rounds of 40 mm low velocity ammunition, to be delivered by December 2022. In the other case, an existing customer ordered 100 000 rounds of medium velocity grenades. These are to be delivered between December 2022 and February 2023. In total, the order is worth about 25 million euros.

“With these two contracts, we are expanding our customer base in Asia,” said Jan-Patrick Helmsen, CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition. He added that negotiations are already underway to increase the quantities.

The orders come on the heels of a large contract for 40 mm grenades signed recently with Spain. RDM will supply 40×53 mm high velocity grenades for the Spanish military’s SB Lag-40 and Mk 19 grenade launchers. Deliveries will take place over four years, starting in 2022.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is a well-known international supplier of 40 mm ammunition and manufactures the full range of Low Velocity (40×46 mm), Medium Velocity (40×51 mm) and High Velocity (40×53 mm) 40 mm ammunition, and has proven compatibility in a wide range of different 40 mm weapons. The 40 mm Medium Velocity rounds are capable of ranges up to 800 meters from shoulder-fired grenade launchers. Rheinmetall claims this is 200 metres more than comparable products on the market.







The 40 mm Low Velocity ammunition has a range of up to 400 metres. Both types of ammunition use a High Explosive Dual Purpose projectile. This combines fragmentation and shaped charge, which has a high penetrating power. It can be used against bunkers and armoured targets and can penetrate 50 mm rolled homogenous armour (RHA).