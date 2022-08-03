RDM wins another NATO 155 mm artillery ammunition order

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has received a contract from another NATO country for 155 mm artillery ammunition from its Assegai product line.

Rheinmetall said the order, awarded in July, is in the upper two-digit million euro range. Deliveries will take place over the next two years.

The new order encompasses the complete 155 mm Assegai ammunition system, including fuses, different projectile types such as high-explosive service rounds, and Assegai artillery propelling charges.

The Assegai family of artillery ammunition can be fired from any NATO STANAG-compatible artillery system, including the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer.

“We’re known worldwide for our long-range Assegai indirect fire technology and are pleased to be able to welcome a new partner nation to the Assegai family”, said Jan-Patrick Helmsen, managing director of Rheinmetall Denel Munition.

“As a systems maker, we work constantly to improve our cutting-edge technologies so that we can provide our customers’ soldiers with the best-possible, most reliable solution.”

In 2019, Rheinmetall succeeded in setting a new maximum range record in South Africa with the Assegai family and other Rheinmetall Group products like the new Topcharge. “Thanks to the Assegai system approach – from fuse to projectile to propelling charges – long ranges were attained with various artillery systems. A non-NATO 155mm artillery gun with 52 calibre lengths and a 25-litre propelling charge chamber achieved a record range of 76 kilometres,” the company said.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is already working on other future artillery technologies. For example, the rocket motor in conventional 155 mm Assegai projectiles is being improved. In addition to this, a new development is on the way that will boost the maximum range to over 155 kilometres.

Various 155 mm Assegai customers include Australia and the Netherlands, while Hungary earlier this year ordered 155 mm shells amongst other munitions from Rheinmetall.







Jointly owned by Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH (51%) of Germany and Denel (Pty) Ltd, Rheinmetall Denel Munition produces a wide variety of ammunition such as the 105 and 155 mm artillery shells, 60, 81 and 120 mm mortars, 40 mm grenades and 76/62 mm shells, and mine breaching systems. RDM also builds ammunition filling plants for export and manufactures missile subsystems.