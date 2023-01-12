RDM nets more NATO 40 mm ammunition contracts

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) continues to do well with the export of its 40 mm ammunition range, and has just announced two contracts with NATO customers in Europe.

The company said the total value of these contracts is over €30 million. In December 2022, one of the NATO customers contracted Rheinmetall to supply up to 300 000 rounds of 40 mm ammunition, including LV (low velocity) and HV (high velocity) variants. Under this framework contract, this customer has already issued a first call-off of around 75 000 cartridges.

Under a separate contract, the same customer will be taking delivery of some 45 000 programmable cartridges in 40 mm x 53 HV HE-T ABM (High velocity High Explosive-Tracer Airburst Munition) calibre in the first half of 2024.

Another European NATO customer will be supplied with around 10 000 rounds of the same type of ammunition, which is mainly used for combating drones. Delivery will take place starting in mid-2023.

“The latest orders underscore Rheinmetall’s status as a top supplier of combat ammunition for NATO and other European armed forces. One of the world’s leading experts in the field of advanced ammunition technology, the Group continues to expand its strategic position in the European market,” Rheinmetall said.

Other recent 40 mm contracts were revealed in July last year, for two customers in Asia. Rheinmetall said that one of the orders was from a new customer that was getting 400 000 rounds of 40 mm low velocity ammunition, to be delivered by December 2022. In the other case, an existing customer ordered 100 000 rounds of medium velocity grenades to be delivered between December 2022 and February 2023.

The Asian orders come on the heels of a large contract for 40 mm grenades signed recently with Spain. RDM will supply 40×53 mm high velocity grenades for the Spanish military’s SB Lag-40 and Mk 19 grenade launchers. Deliveries are over four years, starting in 2022.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is a well-known international supplier of 40 mm ammunition and manufactures the full range of Low Velocity (40×46 mm), Medium Velocity (40×51 mm) and High Velocity (40×53 mm) 40 mm ammunition, and has proven compatibility in a wide range of different 40 mm weapons. The 40 mm Medium Velocity rounds are capable of ranges up to 800 meters from shoulder-fired grenade launchers. Rheinmetall claims this is 200 metres more than comparable products on the market.







The 40 mm Low Velocity ammunition has a range of up to 400 metres. Both types of ammunition use a High Explosive Dual Purpose projectile. This combines fragmentation and shaped charge, which has a high penetrating power. It can be used against bunkers and armoured targets and can penetrate 50 mm rolled homogenous armour (RHA).