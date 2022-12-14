RDM green hydrogen mobile solution worked at CTC

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) used the recent Exercise Vuk’uhlome at the SA Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) in Northern Cape to spread the value of its green hydrogen mobile solution to VIPs during a distinguished visitors’ day.

In addition to seeing and talking to RDM specialists on the sustainable energy solution addition to the company’s product range, visitors and those on site for the exercise were shown what it’s capable of. This saw the base camp at CTC lit by the green hydrogen mobile solution on the night before the demonstration day.

RDM said it took under an hour to set up the solution, which it sees as a valuable military option for field hospitals, bases and camps where there is no regular power supply. The solution also suits general rural energy needs.

Using the in-house chemical expertise that is a hallmark of RDM, the company designed and manufactured what it calls “a comprehensive suite of renewable energy products”.

Apart from military applications, RDM sees the renewable energy products finding favour with the broader manufacturing sector with energy independence being the watchword in a challenging power supply situation.

Export of green H2 is an attractive addition for operators of the RDM green hydrogen solution system, which is not the only arrow in the Somerset West-based company’s alternative power quiver. It also has solar photovoltaic (PV) power necessities available.

Of the Lohathla display and demonstration, chief executive Jan Patrick said it was “a great opportunity to showcase the versatility of the solution” by demonstrating that it does generate electricity in a remote setting.

“The solution can be tailored to soldiers’ requirements as was demonstrated at the military base,” he said.







RDM has a earned a enviable reputation as a quality ammunition manufacturer for the South African as well as continental and international markets.