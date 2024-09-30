RDM demonstrates Plofadder 160AT Mk II minefield breaching system in Germany

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has successfully demonstrated its Plofadder minefield breaching system, launched from a Keiler Next Generation highly protected armoured breaching system, for some 100 international guests from various armed forces, procurement authorities and members of industry.

The demonstration took place on 14 August at the Bergen military training area in northern Germany. Rheinmetall’s Keiler NG first used a mine plough before launching a Plofadder 160AT Mk II rocket-fired detonation cord. This can cut a breach 160 metres long and six metres wide in mine fields and obstacles. Fired in overlapping bursts, the Keiler NG’s two Plofadder systems make it possible to overcome deep enemy mine barriers, Rheinmetall emphasised.

The Keiler NG is based on the chassis of the Kodiak armoured engineer vehicle and thus belongs to the Leopard 2 family. It was presented to the public for the first time at the Eurosatory 2024 trade fair in Paris. An integrated crane is used to load and unload the Plofadder ammunition boxes.

“RDM, as part of the larger Rheinmetall team, is very proud to have been involved in this event,” the company said. “The demonstration created international interest not only in the Keiler NG vehicle, but also in the Plofadder 160 AT Mk II System itself. RDM is positioning itself to produce the Plofadder 160 AT in volume, in order to serve the growing international interest in Minefield Breaching capability.”

The Plofadder (explosive adder), was developed to provide fast-moving attack groups with the capability to breach Anti-Tank (AT) and Anti-Personnel (AP) minefields with minimal loss of momentum. The modular design of the Plofadder 160 AT Mk II allows easy custom integration with a suitable carrier vehicle or trailer.

Once integrated with a carrier vehicle, the system requires no preparation apart from positioning the vehicle approximately 80 meters from the minefield edge and aiming the system in the desired direction. The system is fired with the remote fire control unit mounted on the inside of the carrier vehicle’s cab.

The Plofadder 160 AT Mk II system consists of a 160 m long insensitive line charge weighing 560 kg which is deployed over a minefield by a rocket before it is detonated. The line charge detonates automatically 20 seconds after complete deployment, and is protected against premature or unintended detonation by a Safety and Arming Device (SAD) at the tail end of the line charge. The safety features incorporated into the systems comply with the relevant military and STANAG specifications, including EMI (electro-magnetic interference) resistance.

RDM also offers the man-portable Plofadder 30AP and 70AP anti-personnel minefield breaching systems. The 70AP is portable by two men and the 30AP by one. The systems are contained in backpacks and weigh approximately 24 kg each. The 70AP can clear a path 70 by .6 metres wide, and the 30AP can clear a path 30 by .6 metres wide.

The Plofadder system is in service with various militaries, including those of South Africa and Spain.