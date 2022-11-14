Rations planning essential for best use of funds, JSCD hears

Finance, more accurately the lack of it, is a mountain the national defence force faces from the highest level down to units and is exacerbated in particular by rising food prices when it comes to rations.

This point is made in a presentation to Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) by the Logistics Division of Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD). While patrol rations (military speak for rations used on deployments, exercises and operations) are presently in limbo, an 18 month contract has been approved in principle by what is known as the Departmental Commercial Procurement Board (DCPB) with specific terms of reference. It is, the presentation has it, “expected to be finalised in the next 90 days”. Given the JSCD meeting was provided with this information in late October, a ration pack supplier should be confirmed by February next year.

When it comes to mess rations – wet and dry – acquisition is decentralised with support bases, generally SA Army, in the forefront while “conventional procurement” is used at Operation Corona bases along the borderline.

“Commercialisation,” according to the presentation, “is commonly used with messes and clubs utilising own funds to procure rations and claiming back from the State”.

This is where the Reserve Force concept Project Koba-Tlala is seen as a positive contributor. It plans to develop into production brigade and supply units on bases such as Marievale in eastern Gauteng, supplying units with fresh produce.

Koba-Tlala is the brainchild of Brigadier General Gerhard Kamffer, former Director Army Reserves and now Director Koba-Tlala. His thinking was to provide skills Reserve Force soldiers not in uniform could use to generate income as call-up time is, for many part-time soldiers, their only form of income. The concept expanded to include other skills, such as animal husbandry and rural security and Koba-Tlala now resides in the Corporate Services Directorate of the SA Army.

Koba-Tlala undertakings wanting to supply base messes in, for example the area under the jurisdiction of the SA Army support base in Potchefstroom, will probably have to follow the same trail as commercial suppliers. This would mean reacting to a requirement, then going to procurement followed by final approval, order and delivery.





