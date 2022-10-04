Rapid Mobile releases new naval communications technology

Rapid Mobile, the Pretoria based designer and manufacturer of advanced military communications technology, recently launched a new naval solution at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) show at Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria.

The RapidM Multi-Gateway capability was launched at the show (21-25 September), just weeks after its trials in South-East Asia. It is aimed at enhancing shore-to-ship and ship-to shore communications to ensure reliable and continuous high frequency communications. One of the system’s use cases is for joint force operations with a naval component.

Karel Koster, RapidM’s Tactical Product Leader, said the Multi-Gateway routing capability is a game changer for high-frequency networks in allowing existing transmit and receive stations to be connected and opens options for lower cost solutions. Due to interference, legacy systems often require a distance between receive and transmit stations. The Multi-Gateway solution allows messages and data to be routed through multiple possible shore stations and ensures improved connectivity, redundancy, as well as compression of messages, and prioritisation of messages.

While high frequency radio networks are widely used by militaries around the world, they can be unreliable because the ionosphere, upon which the waves from these transmissions bounce back to earth, change in its characteristics with the time of day due to changes in the sun. The Multi-Gateway solution allows different frequencies to be automatically tested and remembered.

Previously RapidM’s solutions had only a single gateway which allowed a radio network to connect via an internet protocol. The new capability allows high frequency radio voice, internet, transmission, and receiving gateways to operate off one system allowing substantial cost savings, said Koster. Older systems for high frequency transmission and receiving would have to be separated because of problems with interference.

Another attribute of the system is that it can remember which frequencies have been previously used for a specific connection and which have achieved the highest quality. One use case would be for the system to be placed in naval shore stations for both communication with ships and with other stations. A network using this solution can allow for transmissions to be re-broadcast from station to station.

Rapid Mobile also launched the RM10 Wideband Software Defined Modem with an Automatic Link Establishment capability at AAD 2022. While this product and the RC10 ARQ Server and IP Controller have been launched abroad and have NATO stock numbers indicating conformity to the alliance’s standards, the Africa launch of these products took place at AAD.

Koster said the RM10 addresses the need for higher speeds in data communications over wideband channels in the HF, VHF, and UHF bands. The RM10 design allows operation on crowded ship platforms where space and power consumption are paramount. Together with the companion product to the RM10, the RC10 allows broadcast chat and messaging, and email communications over long ranges at high speeds over a radio network.







Rapid Mobile supplies communications technology, particularly in the field of HF and V/UHF radios. It has a range of HF/VHF modems, software and voice encryption solutions. Adding RapidM’s software-defined modem technology, radios can provide encrypted digital voice communication, secure transmission of digital text, messages, SMS and e-mail, and gateways to link HF/VHF radio networks to intranets, Internet and GSM networks. Another of its products is its CommandPoint battle management system, which has been sold to forces in South East Asia, Australia and NATO. Since inception in 2001 the company has supplied naval, tactical and government communications solutions to customers in 45 countries.