Ramaphosa receives remains of fallen soldiers

President and Commander-in-Chief Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening attended the repatriation ceremony of the 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last month, while the Chief of the SANDF hit back against critics of South Africa’s deployment to the central African nation.

In his address to the families of the deceased and to the nation at Air Force Base Mobile Deployment Wing (formerly Air Force Base Swartkop) on 13 February, Ramaphosa extended condolences to the families of the South African soldiers as well as the four Tanzanian and Malawian soldiers who also died in fighting around Goma last month.

“Our nation is in mourning for these brave souls who lost their lives in defence of our brothers and sisters in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Ramaphosa said. “They lost their lives in the name of duty, in pursuit of peace and in the cause of silencing the guns across our beloved continent Africa. They lost their lives in defence of the defenceless.”

“We have fulfilled our duty to bring our soldiers home,” the President said, adding that “we must fulfil our duty to complete their mission.”

He did not mention the fate of the remaining SANDF troops still stuck in Goma, nor their Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) counterparts. defenceWeb understands that South African troops there are confined to their bases, are given one meal a day by the M23 rebels that control the city, and although they have been allowed to retain their weapons, they have been denied access to ammunition and are essentially prisoners of the Rwanda-backed M23.

African Defence Review Director Darren Olivier said it is notable how South Africa’s political and military leadership appear to be downplaying the conditions of SADC troops, SANDF amongst them, surrounded by M23 in Goma and Sake. “Nor is there any visible urgency to resolve their situation.”

“We’re not even seeing much in the way of expressions of concern or messages to the troops that SA still has their back. There are many messages from the troops stuck in Goma and Sake, shared as quietly as possible because of attention from Counter Intelligence, indicating how much they feel forgotten and left in the dark by their leadership. Morale is, understandably, low.

“Sending your country’s troops into harm’s way is a serious commitment that demands the highest levels of competence, caution, compassion, and (when needed) urgency from the country’s leaders. Those who sign up know and accept the risks, but they deserve govt’s best in response. I am not convinced that we’re seeing the SA government’s best possible response being marshalled in response to this crisis. Especially not from the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence,” Olivier stated.

In his speech on Thursday, Ramaphosa thanked the Ministry of Defence and the leadership of the SANDF for making every effort to repatriate the remains of the fallen troops to their families. “Our thanks go to the United Nations, the Southern African Development Community and other governments for their assistance.”

Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, originally said that the bodies would be returned on 5 February, but it was only later that the United Nations organised for the dead South African, Tanzanian, and Malawian soldiers to be moved from Goma to Uganda for pathology and other processes before being flown home. They were repatriated by a Tanzanian Air Force Y-8 transport aircraft on Wednesday.

“This was an operation involving considerable logistical challenges at a time when the security situation in the eastern DRC remains volatile,” Ramaphosa said.

Referring to South Africa’s contribution to the UN and SAMIDRC missions in the DRC, Ramaphosa said “this solemn occasion is a stark reminder of the great cost of building peace, often paid in the lives of our finest. And yet peace is an ideal for which we will forever strive.

“As a troop contributing country to the SADC Mission in the DRC and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa remains firmly committed to supporting all processes to bring this terrible conflict to an end.

“We are encouraged by the outcomes of last week’s joint summit of the East African Community and Southern African Development Community, which resolved to prioritise a political solution to the crisis in the eastern DRC. South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, for a cessation of hostilities and for all the warring parties to resume inclusive negotiations.”

Ramaphosa said the fallen soldiers answered the Congolese people’s cry for protection, an end to war, and for dignity. “As Africans, we are one people. When one part of Africa bleeds, we feel its pain.”

“To the families, we say, take comfort that they were heroes. Their work in the DRC was not just about maintaining order. It was about building bridges, fostering understanding and creating pathways to lasting peace.”

Ramaphosa did not explain what South Africa’s strategy in the DRC now is considering Goma has fallen and many of its soldiers remain under rebel control, but he did say, “we will not weaken in our resolve to realise the vision of an Africa free from war and conflict; an Africa free of poverty and underdevelopment; and an Africa at peace with itself and the world. The achievement of this vision is the most fitting tribute we can pay to our fallen heroes and the greatest honour to their memory.”

Maphwanya lashes out at “overnight defence specialists”

Delivering his tribute, Maphwanya expressed disappointment at the discourse surrounding the SANDF’s deployment to the DRC, urging South Africans to respect the sacrifice of those who had perished.

“As South Africans, we sometimes behave as if we enjoy inflicting pain on ourselves. A nation in grief for their fallen heroes should not be throwing accusations and counter-accusations about the merits and demerits of our deployment,” he said.

He also addressed the ongoing discussions about defence funding, arguing that while the issue remains pressing, it should not overshadow the moment of grief.

“Our fallen heroes would be asking if it is the right time to open a debate on defence funding. We have stated, without shame, that a drastic injection is required to build capacity in the SANDF, but these are interactions that we make with those who are supposed to listen to us,” he said.

Maphwanya added that “we should not be politicising this matter, saying the SANDF could have done better. Our people were armed, resourced, and capable of meeting the challenge they faced.”

“As a commander of the National Defence Force, I urge that we both, serving and retired generals, including our media, should not be playing a blame game at this moment if indeed we are concerned about our challenges and supporting our soldiers and their bereaved families,” Maphwanya said.

President Ramaphosa also echoed General Maphwanya’s concerns over the politicisation of the soldiers’ deaths, calling for a moment of unity and respect.

“He is decrying the politicisation of this whole mission and indeed the politicisation of the lives of our soldiers. His call is a correct one. This is not a time to be debating all the matters that have been current in our media but a time to mourn the death of our fallen soldiers,” he asserted.

Maphwanya’s comments follow criticism from defence analysts and former SANDF members, who have questioned the adequacy of the troops’ equipment and support in the DRC, particularly the lack of air support, poorly established bases, and lack of logistics capacity, which has resulted in the SANDF having to charter aircraft to move troops and equipment.

“Even now, senior military and political leadership deny there are serious issues,” said defence expert Dean Wingrin. “The capabilities of the SANDF will continue to decline, to the detriment of the brave troops on deployment. There are none so blind as those that will not see.”

“In my opinion, bringing and discussing these issues at this particular moment of mourning is indeed insensitive and tantamount to rubbing the salt on the gaping wounds of the nation in grief,” Maphwanya said.

“Grandstanding on national television may not bring immediate solutions but may, in most instances, be harmful to the image of our country and to that particular individual as a general, his reputation becomes questionable,” the General added.

“Never has a debate on the future of the SANDF been more imperative than now,” Wingrin argued. “The new budget will be announced next week; I do not expect any material change or increase. For that to happen, you need to firstly acknowledge the critical state the SANDF finds itself in.”

Courageous soldiers

Maphwanya paid tribute to the courage of the soldiers who fell in the DRC, stating that they had marched into the heart of darkness with unwavering resolve.

“Each member of the SANDF who answered the call to serve in the DRC carried out the mission with the spirit of selflessness and sacrifice. They fought gallantly against the M23 rebels who threatened the fragile peace, embodying the essence of what it means to be a defender of freedom,” he said.

Turning to the grieving families, he reassured them that their loved ones bravery would never be forgotten.

“I want you to know that your loved ones served with unwavering bravery and looked death in the face. They challenged what seemed like a daunting task that many wouldn’t have liked to face, and yet they persevered. Their commendable conduct personified the spirit of resilience, demonstrating a level of commitment that inspires us all. They did not back down in the face of adversity; instead, they rose to the occasion,” he said.

JSCD calls for DRC investigation

Members of Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) participated in the handing over ceremony on Thursday. Co-chair Phiroane Phala said “we appreciate the work done by the department, United Nations, SADC and the SANDF to repatriate our gallant soldiers back home for their final burial. The committee has always believed that while the process is complex, everything should be done to return the remains to the country. We remain grateful that this has finally happened despite the delays.”

The committee in a statement said it reiterated that participation in peacekeeping missions is an obligation that cannot be abandoned. “South Africa, as part of the African Union (AU), subscribes to the AU’s Agenda 2063, which aims to silence the guns and provide a framework of diplomacy, conflict resolution and sustainable development to ensure peace on our continent. It is on this basis that we continue to support the deployment of the SANDF as a diplomatic tool to peacebuilding on the continent,” said Co-Chair Malusi Gigaba.

“While the committee remains of the view that a thorough investigation is necessary to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and prevent its recurrence, the continued use of all diplomatic tools available remains necessary to advance the strategic goals of peace, security, and prosperity,” the JSCD said.

Commenting on the SANDF contribution to the SADC deployment in the DRC, Olivier stated that deploying SAMIDRC the first time around without sufficient numbers and support “was reckless enough, especially as so many both inside and outside the SANDF warned against it. Deploying yet another underpowered and insufficiently supported force would be something else.”

“As I have said, I believe SAMIDRC has a legitimate mission and mandate, just as I feel the same of MONUSCO and the Force Intervention Brigade. Peace negotiations can’t be effective with rebel groups seizing territory and cities. But a force must either be given the means to succeed or not be sent at all,” he concluded.