Ramaphosa meets Libya GNA Prime Minister in Pretoria

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) ahead of this week’s AU contact group on Libya meeting in the Republic of Congo.

The South African first citizen is current chair of the AU and met al-Sarraj at his request to discuss political and security developments in the North African country.

The Presidency has it that the meeting was part of Ramaphosa’s preparation for the AU Libya contact group in Oyo, Republic of Congo set for Thursday (12 March). The AU contact group meets at the heads of state and ministers level and includes representatives from the AU high level committee on Libya. The Republic of Congo meeting seeks to provide political leadership and promote co-ordination of international efforts in the search for a solution to the Libyan crisis.

The Presidency notes Ramaphosa wanted to “engage all sides” in the Libyan conflict as part of preparing the foundation for an end to hostilities and commencement of political dialogue ahead of rebuilding both the Libyan economy and society.

February’s 33rd ordinary session of the AU Assembly heard from Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso on military confrontations and “continuous external political and military interference creating a dangerous situation not only for Libya but the region and the continent at large”.

N’Guesso was speaking as chair of the continental body’s high level committee on Libya.

Indications are Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno, Egyptian Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and deputy special representative of UN Secretary-General (DSRGS), Stephanie Williams, will be at the Congo meeting.







Ramaphosa will be accompanied by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.