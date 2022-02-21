Ramaphosa highlights SANDF achievements in Armed Forces Day address

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the platform provided by Armed Forces Day to bring home to South Africans at least nine occasions when the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) “more than lived up to the task of defending and protecting the country”.

Speaking in the Mpumalanga provincial capital Mbombela, Ramaphosa said he was proud of the country’s airmen and women, military medics, sailors and soldiers, especially as he is Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF.

Among taskings Ramaphosa singled out during his address at the Mbombela Stadium were the SANDF contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Operation Notlela and a vaccination campaign; last July’s violent unrest and looting; the fire at Parliament with firefighters from Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat among the first responders; the involvement of South African military elements in Mozambique, firstly when a cyclone struck and secondly as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployment helping combat Islamist insurgents; the continued deployment of SANDF air, infantry and military medical elements to the UN mission in DR Congo; the work done by the SA Army Engineer Formation in cleaning up the Vaal River and the same formation’s construction of much-needed bridges in rural areas.

“As a people, we are reassured that no matter the circumstances our nation faces the SANDF will always be there,” Ramaphosa said adding “at a moment of great crisis, the sight of a uniformed SANDF member keeping us safe, restoring calm, gave reassurance at a time when many were fearful”.

“Their presence reminded us once more we have honourable armed forces who took an oath to serve and protect and to never dishonour the cause of freedom,” part of his tribute to the four services of the national defence force went. “It is heroes in uniform – fallen and still standing – who make sure South Africans are able to retire in peace at night knowing the country is safe.”

On the challenges facing the SANDF, Ramaphosa said: “The military, like every other organ of state, has had to conduct its substantial operations in the face of extremely limited resources and a growing catalogue of commitments”.

I commend the leadership of our military and all members of our armed forces for fulfilling their responsibilities even as we grapple with funding challenges that affect various defence programmes and development activities.

“We are looking within these constraints, at ways to better resource our defence force with the tools they need to fulfil their mandate,” Ramaphosa said.





