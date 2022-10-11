R3 million plus pledged to Goodwill Parcel Project

That the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Goodwill Parcel Project is proof of humble beginnings comes with its 21st anniversary and a substantial R3,38 million pledge for the current year to bring the total amount donated and raised to over R70 million.

When it was first mooted – in 2001 by then SANDF Sergeant-Major (now Master Chief Warrant Officer “Jakes” Jacobs – he could not have foreseen the request for a Rand from all senior SANDF NCOs (non-commissioned officers) reaching the millions.

That it has is thanks to it spreading to the private sector as well as involving national defence force affiliated organisations such as the SA Army Foundation, SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) Fund, SA Navy (SAN) Fund and SA Air Force (SAAF) Benevolent Fund. Mutual assurance society Avbob is named by Angel Ramphele, Goodwill Parcel Project chair, as staunch supporter. This was re-iterated by Avbob’s Ernest Mokoena, speaking on behalf of all donors at the recent hand over dinner event, who said the project was “here to stay and grow”.

He noted in what a SANDF social media post said was “a lament” that no big South African brands, banks and small business have been part of the project since inception and their participation should be encouraged for the coming years.

SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, commended and thanked donors for their generosity that will boost the morale of soldiers that are on deployment. He also paid tribute to those soldiers for serving the country and not being with their loved ones over the year-end festive season.

Goodwill parcels are delivered by project representatives to soldiers on active duty, internally and continentally, with their families receiving food hampers.





