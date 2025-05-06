Public-Private Partnerships, ‘a strategic imperative’ – Dr Khanyile

While public-private partnerships (PPPs) are not new, the defence sector now faces unprecedented constraints and must leverage smarter, more innovative partnerships between government, industry, and academia, according to Dr Moses Khanyile.

Speaking at the recent Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Defence and Security conference, organised by defenceWeb, Khanyile said the National Defence Force faces serious practical constraints and must play smart.

The global security environment is shifting, with nations re-evaluating their reliance on traditional alliances. Khanyile drew attention to Europe’s current security challenges, remarking that “all along, we assumed that protection by a major power would always be there. But now, there’s a realization that we must fend for ourselves.” South Africa, he warned, cannot afford complacency in its defence preparedness.

A key point of Khanyile’s argument was the necessity of striking the right balance between government and private sector involvement in defence initiatives. “If you let go too much, you might have a challenge. If the government holds on too tightly, innovation stagnates,” he explained.

He presented a quadrant model illustrating different levels of government and private sector engagement. “The ideal approach is a whole-of-society model, where ownership of defence solutions is shared between government, industry, and higher education institutions.”

To move forward, Khanyile advocated for a policy shift that makes PPPs the default approach. “We need to adopt a mindset where Triple Ps are the first option, not the last resort,” he urged. He outlined key priority areas, including:

Simulation Technologies: “Training through simulation reduces costs, eliminates unnecessary risks, and ensures readiness. When soldiers eventually enter the field, they must not be surprised by what they encounter.”

AI and High-Powered Computing: “The arms race today is on Artificial Intelligence. South Africa must invest in high-powered computing infrastructure to support AI-driven defence capabilities.”

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): “The war in Ukraine has demonstrated that drones are a game-changer. We must not only develop UAVs but also enhance our defence against them.”

Defence Manufacturing and Semiconductor Technology: “There is a global fight over semiconductors. South Africa must ensure its own access to critical technologies.”

Khanyile identified several structural issues that must be addressed to maximize the effectiveness of PPPs. “We need dedicated facilities to manage and fund PPPs in the defence space,” he argued. “If these initiatives remain scattered, the left hand will not know what the right hand is doing.”

He further called for reforms in procurement policies, urging the National Treasury to accelerate amendments that align with defence needs. “The Defence Force must cross the line and decisively embrace PPPs for expertise, services, and infrastructure,” he declared.

Khanyile closed his presentation with a strong call for action. “The world is changing fast. We need to act now. If we fail to modernise through smart partnerships, we risk being left behind,” he warned.

His message was clear: South Africa’s defence future depends on harnessing the full potential of PPPs. By integrating private sector innovation with government strategy, the country can ensure a resilient and capable defence force for years to come.