Project Hotel survey vessel delivery delayed

The delivery of the South African Navy’s new Hydrographic Survey Vessel (HSV) under Project Hotel has been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-2021 and the floods earlier this year, according to the CEO of Sandock Austral Shipyards, Prasheen Maharaj.

He said the project could potentially be delayed an entire year, but the shipyard was working hard to deliver the vessel sometime between the end of 2023, or early 2024. The specialist vessel was initially set to be delivered in April 2023.

Maharaj explained that the Covid-19 outbreak affected the corporation’s northern hemisphere suppliers, and then affected the company itself, pointing out that social distancing and other impacts of the pandemic negatively affected the shipbuilding industry. Also, the floods impacted the shipyard, but that Sandock remains positive about the project and as construction continues, the Navy has expressed its satisfaction.

“Eventually the navy will get a great product. It is the largest, most complex survey vessel currently under construction in the world, so not only will they get a great product, but they will get the most modern product and it’s something team South Africa can be very proud of,” he said.

Project Hotel was initiated to replace the ageing SAS Protea, the SA Navy’s current hydrographic vessel, which is more than 50 years old.

While South Africa does have naval architects, Maharaj said it made more sense to take an existing design and customise it to meet the SA Navy’s requirements. The new survey vessel is based on a design by Vard Marine, a Canadian/Norwegian company. Maharaj explained that the original design (a Vard vessel for the Royal Navy) did not have a hanger, which was part of the SAN’s requirements.

Maharaj added that South African companies should work together more to tap into the overseas market because of existing defence budget constraints. He also said that events like the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition were very helpful in achieving these goals.

The vessel, as yet unnamed by the Navy, has been given pennant number A187. It is 95 metres long and specially strengthened for ice conditions. It will have a 10 000 nautical mile range and top speed of 18 knots.







The vessel will be equipped with the latest survey equipment which includes multi- and single beam echo-sounders as well as side-scan sonar and a seabed sampler to recover material from the seafloor and underlying sub-strata for detailed analytical and testing purposes.