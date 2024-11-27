Project Hoefyster ‘deferred’

Speaking to members of the media at Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2024, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, the Chief of the South African Army, revealed that Project Hoefyster has been deferred.

“Where we are standing with all the role players Hoefyster has been deferred in the simple terminology,” noted the Chief, but added “it has been paused, not stopped.”

Noting that “It is a quite long, outstanding project,” the Chief did not give a reason for the deferment, but stated “the need for a mechanized capability is still there.”

“That capability must be brought into place. So, where we are standing, what we face at this stage, it has been deferred,” said the Chief.

Project Hoefyster, which initially came into effect in June 2007, was aimed at developing a new generation of Badger infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for the South African Army. The project focuses on creating a highly mobile, versatile, and modern combat vehicle designed to meet the evolving needs of the military in terms of protection, mobility, and firepower.

Phase one – for the design and development of five main variants – came into effect in 2007 with delivery expected in May 2012. This was to be followed by phase two – industrialisation and production of 238 Badgers – with a completion date of November 2023.

Earlier this year, it was reported Denel was still busy “executing the outstanding development actions” for Project Hoefyster, with Armscor expecting “all issues for clarification and anomalies in the proposal will be resolved by the end of February 2024.”

By the end of April 2024, it was revealed Denel was still busy concluding development, but revised production costs saw the order decreased, with quantities only sufficient for a single battalion (88 vehicles) and not the three originally planned.

Further, Arsmcor noted it was executing a parallel study “into the possibility of performing a life extension of the Ratel infantry fighting vehicle.”

With the deferment of Project Hoefyster, a modernisation for the Ratel appears to be the South African Army’s only option to maintain its key mechanised capability.

At the African Aerospace and Defence Expo 2022, The OTT Group revealed the development of a “Ratel Service Life Extension Plan (SLEP) to keep these ageing vehicles in South African Army service for longer due to the non-delivery of the Badger vehicle under the Hoefyster programme.”

Funded internally and engineered by ADGM, the initiative aimed to provide maximum value for money and improve performance. The main upgrades focus on the engine and transmission, replacing the original components with a 360 hp commercial engine paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and a new transfer case. A new cooling system protects these upgrades, resulting in a 30% increase in engine power, a lighter and smaller powerpack, and greater maintainability using readily available commercial parts.

In addition to the driveline improvements, the SLEP includes the addition of applique armour, upgrades to obsolete braking and pneumatic components, and new crew compartment insulation to protect against noise, heat, and fumes. The vehicle also receives new military-grade tires and an updated seating arrangement. The Ratel SLEP retains its 20 mm GI2 automatic cannon but introduces significant improvements in first-round accuracy through a partially stabilized and electrically assisted gun drive. Furthermore, a new day/night sighting system with a laser rangefinder and an independent commander’s sight enhances targeting capabilities, enabling both the gunner and commander to engage, observe, track, and designate targets effectively.

Although the SLEP is not considered the ideal approach for modernizing the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) capabilities, OTT sees it as a practical and viable solution to maintain combat readiness given the current limitations facing South Africa.

Other local companies offer similar capabilities, with Jorsin bringing its new Tau 4×4 armoured personnel carrier to Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2024 at the SA Army’s request. Jorsin has been working on Ratel maintenance and upgrades for decades, and is able to fit a modern engine, transmission and suspension to the Ratel, amongst others. Jorsin believes upgrading the Ratel would be a cost effective and capable solution for the SA Army.