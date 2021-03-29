Private sector security guarding building housing Defence headquarters

While the Department of Defence (DoD) does not employ private security services for its headquarters in the Armscor building, the State-owned defence and security acquisition agency does.

Armscor employs private sector security company Tyeks Security Services to provide guarding services at the Erasmusrand building, adjacent to the N1 highway on the eastern side of Pretoria. Tyeks is also responsible for guarding services at two other Armscor facilities in Gauteng – Protechnik in Centurion and Gerotek, west of Pretoria.

The Mthatha-headquartered company is, according to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s response to a Parliamentary question, currently in the first year of a three-year contract worth R24 886 076 awarded it by Armscor.

“The DoD is housed in Armscor (sic) and all security needs of the department are taken care of by Armscor,” Mapisa-Nqakula informed Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentarian Thomas Walters.

Two other Armscor facilities use private sector security. They are Institute of Maritime Technology (IMT) in Simon’s Town where TDP Enterprises and Projects is in the fifth month of a R3 million three-year contract, and the Alkantpan test range in the Northern Cape. Here Monument Park, Pretoria-based Bamogale Security is also tied into a three-year contract for guarding services. Its time on the remote test firing range will earn it just over R11 million for the duration of the 36-month contract.

Walters was also informed by Minister Mapisa-Nqakula that the Department of Military Veterans (DMV), which occupies office space in the Pretoria suburb Hatfield, is guarded by Reserve Force elements of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). This arrangement has been in place as a temporary measure since April last year and “the process of procuring as private security service provider for the DMV head office” is underway.







The Defence Force Service Commission (DFSC) in Pretoria and the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town are the two other agencies and entities in Mapisa-Nqakula’s area of responsibility which do not employ or contract private sector security.